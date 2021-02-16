Kunlun: Roman letter phonophores for Chinese characters
Lucas Klein writes from Hong Kong:
I just read Don Wyatt’s Blacks of Premodern China (which I believe you published?), and I found that someone who had previously borrowed the book from the library had left a sticky note in it… and evidently whoever it was forgot how to write 崑崙, so wrote it out in pinyin with the mountain radical!
Remarkably clever, I would say. The whole purpose of the phonetic components of Sinographs is to convey the sounds of the morphosyllables in question. If you can't remember how to write the relevant phonophores with Chinese components, why not write them in Pinyin or some other phonetic script?
Kūnlún 昆侖 ("Kunlun") is one of those evocative, disyllabic Sinitic terms that has all the look of a transcription from a foreign tongue. Even more curious is its broad signification for many different places and peoples:
1. a large mountain range between the Tibetan Plateau and the Tarim Basin; when I travelled a lot in this region (80s-10s), I knew these mountains as the Qurum Tagh
2. a mountain situated far to the west in Chinese mythology
3. a country that vaguely referred to a general swath of southerly island Southeast Asia circa the Moluccas, equivalent to period Sanskrit Dvipatala or Pali Dipattala (also Jipattala, Nipattala)
4. Côn Sơn, also known as Côn Lôn, the largest island of the Côn Đảo archipelago, off the coast of southern Vietnam.
5. Kunlun slave (Kūnlún nú 昆侖奴) "dark-skinned and wavy-haired" slaves in ancient China who were from island Southeast Asia — they featured prominently in Tang period (618-907) classical language short fiction (chuánqí 傳奇) and were described as having near supernatural powers
(source)
Additionally, I recall that there was a "Kunlun" located in the far northwest of India, roughly in the area of northern Pakistan or Afghanistan.
In more recent times, the name "Kunlun" has also been applied to a major energy company, various types of martial arts (probably inspired by no. 5 above), a sect that is prominent in wǔxiá 武俠 ("martial hero") fiction, a ship, an asteroid belt, an ice hockey club, a critical server of the beleaguered Huawei technology corporation, etc.
Reconstructions
- Middle Sinitic: /kuən luən/
- Old Sinitic
- (Zhengzhang): /*kuːn ruːn/
