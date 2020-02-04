« previous post |

Message from Stoyan Gegovski:

I am editing parts of the "Xi'an Investment Guide" (every major city in China issues one of these every year) and I came upon an interesting use of the abbreviation "IP" which might interest you:

"Xīn shídài xīn Xī'ān xīn IP 新时代 新西安 新IP"

It is placed on the third page of the handbook, right after a short introduction of the city and a map of the ancient Silk Road.

I have never encountered such a use of "IP" and I find it quite interesting. The Graduate students tasked with the translation rendered it as "New Era, New Xi'an, New IP", which obviously does not truly represent its meaning. Apparently, even the Chinese are not too sure what it means, as they were also unable to define it.

I'm not sure whether most Americans know what "IP" means, but my Austrian nephew is an intellectual property lawyer, so I am familiar with this usage, but I wouldn't have recognized it as such in the Chinese slogan quoted above. Indeed, the first thing I think of when I see "IP" is Internet Protocol address (IP address), but clearly that is not the intended meaning in the Chinese slogan.

Incidentally, if you want to know how to say "Internet Protocol address (IP address)" in Chinese, guess what it is? "IPdìzhǐ IP地址" ("IP address"), just like that. Of course, there are various other long, cumbersome, translatese versions, for which see here, but nobody uses them in daily discourse.

Stoyan's graduate students in China were unable to translate "IP" into English and they were unable to define it in Chinese. For them, as for countless others, it is just "IP". They know how to use this neologism in their language, and they know roughly what it signifies.

Here are some explanations from native speakers (two graduate students and one senior, all of whom are aware that "IP" comes from English "intellectual property") of how people are using "IP" in Mandarin:

1.

IP is a frequently used internet expression in China, it is the abbreviation of Intellectual Property. Depending on the context, it could be a storyline, a figure, or a certain kind of popular culture. I feel most of the time when people mention this concept, they refer to those film literature/animation/games that are suitable for commercial adaptation. Isn't it commonly used in the US?

I also found a pretty reliable article on that concept here.

Just for a supplement, according to my understanding, an IP doesn't have to be something abstract, it can also be concrete and figurative. For example, I think Terracotta Warriors or even Biang Biang noodles can be great IPs for Xi'an.

2.

IP is abbreviated from "Intellectual Property." It can be an original story, image, character, concept, or something like this, which can be adapted into films, animations, or games, and on which many other products are based.

3.

I think "IP" here refers to "intellectual property" as a broad term, indicating that Xi'an is unlocking the potential of its distinctive culture that could be exploited in multiple dimensions; and thus the slogan here intends to convey the message that Xi'an is going to develop its own cultural identity (by relating Xi'an's culture to Creative Industries).

Native speakers of Mandarin are comfortable with "IP" as part of their vocabulary and do not consider it as something alien. It serves a specific use. In fact, it serves two specific uses, as detailed above.

Readings

[Thanks to Chenfeng Wang, Yijie Zhang, and Siyuan Zhang]

Permalink