Language Log readers will be aware that "Chinese", i.e., "Mandarin" (Guóyǔ 國語), is not the only language on the island. Indeed, it is a Johnny-come-lately, having become the official language of the Republic of China on Taiwan in 1945, and was strongly enforced as such after 1949 when the retreating mainland KMT armies of Chiang Kai-shek occupied the island.

The earliest indigenous languages of Taiwan (Formosa) were Austronesian. And we should not forget that there was a period of partial Dutch rule (1624-1662), especially in the south, and Spanish Formosa (Formosa Española) was a small colony of the Spanish Empire established in the northern part of the island from 1626 to 1642. Consequently, both Dutch and Spanish had an impact on the linguistic development of Taiwan during the 17th century. The first Europeans to take notice of Taiwan, however, were the Portuguese who, passing Taiwan in 1544, recorded in a ship's log the name of the island as Ilha Formosa ("Beautiful Island").

Taiwan was a dependency of Japan from 1895 to 1945, during which period Japanese was the official language. As such, it was important for the development of language on the island, and its significance lasts till today.

The influence of English in Taiwan has been enormous during the last two centuries.

In "Labors of Linguistics", Taiwan Today (1/1/20), Pat Gao takes advantage of the release of a documentary titled "Going Home", which marks the first anniversary of the opening of the Ong Iok-tek 王育德 Memorial Museum in Tainan, to tell a concise, yet surprisingly comprehensive, history of the languages and writing systems of Taiwan.

A Tainan native, Ong gained fame for his pioneering research into the Holo language, also called Taiwanese, for which he earned a doctorate in linguistics from The University of Tokyo. As a political dissident, Ong was not allowed to return to his homeland from Japan before his death in 1985, two years before martial law came to an end in Taiwan.

The documentary is noteworthy as the first feature-length production by the bureau to use Holo subtitles alongside standard vernacular Chinese. One of the roles highlighted is that of Ang Ui-jin (洪惟仁‬), who helped establish the museum. A victim of political persecution, Ang has given numerous talks about Ong's life and achievements in the field of Holo studies. In 2004, he became the founding director of National Taichung University of Education's Department of Taiwanese Languages and Literature in central Taiwan, one of the first such tertiary education institutes in the country.

Ang is keen to emphasize Holo's origins as a language brought over with immigrants from China's Fujian province, where he has conducted a number of field work projects. It is currently spoken by about 65 percent of Taiwan's population of 23 million people. Together with other native languages, Holo was suppressed under government policies to promote Mandarin during the martial law era. At that time, the use of non-Mandarin languages was banned at schools and rigorously restricted in popular music, film and TV.

In 2019, Ang's decades of linguistic research culminated with publication of the two-volume "Studies on Social Language Geography of Taiwan," which focuses on the classification and regionalization of Mandarin, Holo and Hakka—used by the country's second largest ethnic group—as well as indigenous languages. This work marked the first major endeavor in Taiwan to map in great detail the geographic distributions of local languages and their regional dialects. "Although linguistic studies in Taiwan date back many years, it's an area now incorporating cultural, ethnographical, historical and geographical research," Ang said.

With Taiwan on the cusp of independence, its crucial position for the linguistic and genetic evolution of the southern portion of East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Polynesia – Oceania comes all the more sharply into focus.

