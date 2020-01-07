« previous post |

So asks the Chinese colleague who sent me this photograph:

He says that the answer is to be found in this sign:

Rénmín qúnzhòng duì méi hǎo shēnghuó de xiàngwǎng

jiùshì wǒmen de fèndòu mùbiāo

人民群众对没好生活的向往

就是我们的奋斗目标

"The yearning of the masses of the people for no good life

Is the goal toward which we struggle"

Instead of "měihǎo shēnghuó 美好生活" ("beautiful life"), which is what they wanted to write, they wrote the nearly homophonous méi hǎo shēnghuó 没好生活 ("there will be no good life"). With tone sandhi taken into account, the two phrases are perfectly homophonous.

My friend, who is very sensitive and insightful, continues: "I am curious who could be so careless as to make such a mistake!" Understanding my friend well, I know what he means by that — in the context of China where any misspoken utterance can land one in dire trouble.

Even more daringly, my friend continues:

Though reluctant to admit, it is beyond PRC's capacity to achieve what one hopes for now. There is no escape of the past legacies, yet if it is still hooked to the rest of the world, changes will come in the future, no matter how slow its pace will be. No one can resist the change of people's mind.

My friend is brave even to think such thoughts, all the more to utter them in a message to me.

Selected readings

