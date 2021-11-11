« previous post | next post »

From an anonymous colleague:

Most Language Log readers will recognize the white object on the left as an Asian squat toilet. What does that have to do with "pull!" Lots!

First of all, this is an advertisement for Bǎidù nuòmǐ 百度糯米 (“Baidu sticky rice”), a group-buying app for ordering meals, run by the magnate Baidu company. It says: Bǎidù nuòmǐ yāoqǐng nín lā kāi měishí zhī mén 百度糯米邀请您拉开美食之门 (lit. “Baidu Sticky Rice invites you to pull open the door of delicious food”) — and a gigantic LĀ 拉 “PULL” underneath, because this advertisement is meant to be stuck on pull-open doors. However… umm, as the advertisement is attached to perhaps the wrongest door possible — a toilet door — and since the verb lā 拉 ("pull") has a very ambiguous meaning in Chinese (especially here!!), one wonders how most people will interpret the lā 拉 ("pull") in this case!

From the time I began learning Mandarin, I recall hearing my Shandong in-laws using these expressions:

lā niào 拉尿 (lit., "pull urine", i.e., "urinate")

lā shǐ 拉屎 (lit., "pull shit", i.e., "defecate")

lā dàbiàn 拉大便 (lit., "pull great convenience", i.e., "defecate")

Even to my untrained ear, from the very beginning I felt that these expressions were crude and vulgar, and seldom heard my Shandong relatives use them outside the house, but they most certainly used them freely inside the house. Indeed, those were the only terms I heard them use at home. Consequently, for years I didn't know any other words for those biological needs, so I sometimes let them slip out even in polite company, which caused people to look askance at me, whereupon I would blanch or blush depending upon the circumstances.

I often speculated on the semantic aptness of lā 拉 ("pull") for urinating and defecating, and I came up with some bizarre scenarios for doing so. But it wasn't until my son ate some sand on the beach when he was a baby and watched in horror as my mother-in-law inspected his stools for the next few days that I gained yet another vivid meaning of lā 拉 ("pull") in relation to shǐ 拉屎 / dàbiàn 大便. She was literally "pulling poop / shit").

Incidentally, since the stand-alone verb in Chinese (well, in many languages across the world) also has the idiomatic connotation of an imperative, the big lā 拉 ("pull") in the white circle may be best read as “please, lā 拉 ("pull")!“ So, pull open the door, then go in and do your pulling business inside.

