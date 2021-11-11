Pull!
From an anonymous colleague:
Most Language Log readers will recognize the white object on the left as an Asian squat toilet. What does that have to do with "pull!" Lots!
First of all, this is an advertisement for Bǎidù nuòmǐ 百度糯米 (“Baidu sticky rice”), a group-buying app for ordering meals, run by the magnate Baidu company. It says: Bǎidù nuòmǐ yāoqǐng nín lā kāi měishí zhī mén 百度糯米邀请您拉开美食之门 (lit. “Baidu Sticky Rice invites you to pull open the door of delicious food”) — and a gigantic LĀ 拉 “PULL” underneath, because this advertisement is meant to be stuck on pull-open doors. However… umm, as the advertisement is attached to perhaps the wrongest door possible — a toilet door — and since the verb lā 拉 ("pull") has a very ambiguous meaning in Chinese (especially here!!), one wonders how most people will interpret the lā 拉 ("pull") in this case!
Cervantes said,
November 11, 2021 @ 9:41 am
Well, we say take a shit and take a pis (or whatever other terms for them we care to use), which doesn't really make sense either, since.we're actually donating said products. But give a shit means something else entirely.
Ross Presser said,
November 11, 2021 @ 10:52 am
There is a book called Poronkusema. The word apparently does not appear in the text at all, only the title.
https://www.google.com/books/edition/Poronkusema/_UnhDwAAQBAJ?hl=en&gbpv=0
Google Translate gives "reindeer herding" as the translation from Finnish.
Ross Presser said,
November 11, 2021 @ 10:53 am
Argh, I posted the previous comment on the wrong LL post. Sorry.
Rodger C said,
November 11, 2021 @ 10:56 am
George Carlin: "You don't take a shit, you leave a shit."