« previous post |

Tea is a Very Big Thing with me. I am intensely interested in all manifestations and transformations of this celestial ichor. For some references, see the "Selected readings" below.

All the tea in China is on my mind this morning as a result of reading this article:

"Defying China’s Censors to Urge Beijing to Denounce Russia’s War", by Chris Buckley (March 18, 2022)

In the midst of an account of numerous individuals who had signed a petition against Russia's war on Ukraine, I came upon this sentence:

“Every single one was taken for tea,” Mr. Lu said in a telephone interview, using a common euphemism referring to being questioned by the police.

The basic expression at issue is simply "hē chá 喝茶" ("drink tea"), which seems innocuous enough, but, depending upon the context, it can be cause for alarm.

"Hē chá 喝茶" ("drink tea") appears in a variety of constructions, e.g.:

qǐng hē chá 请喝茶 ("invite to drink tea")

bèi qǐng hē chá 被请喝茶 ("be invited to drink tea")

bèi qǐng qù hē chá 被请去喝茶 (be invited to go drink tea")

bèi hē chá 被喝茶 ("be drink tea-ed")

On the surface, all of these superficially innocent social graces nowadays can be very bad news for those who are on the receiving end when they are offered by officials of the government (police, state security, etc.).

Grammatically, note the use of the adversative passive (see also the last entry under "Selected readings" below).

Semantically, the surface signification is "drink tea", but the connotation is "be questioned by the authorities".

Collectively, it's kind of like a gigantic tea party, in which the invitees to tea are dissenters and resisters to government policies and actions with which they disagree.

For a deep study on "drinking tea" in the PRC, see "Drinking Tea with the State Security Police", by Yaxue Cao in China Change (March 1, 2012).

For censorship in general, see "The face of censorship" (1/11/19), which has a long bibliography.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]

Permalink