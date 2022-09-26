« previous post |

That's the name of a treasured Language Log reader and contributor (see under "Selected Readings"). When I asked him how to write that in Sinoglyphs, he told me that it is this:

飢腸轆轆 / simpl. 饥肠辘辘

Wanting to get the tones, I typed "jichanglulu" into Google Translate (GT), but forgot to click the space bar to make the conversion to characters with Hanyu Pinyin transcription complete with tones. When I pressed the speaker button to hear how that sounded, what came out was something like Mandarin with an English accent, but still perfectly intelligible: "jichanglulu". It resembled the Mandarin produced by the strangers on the street who read off the Pinyin texts handed to them by my wife, Li-ching Chang. She was always delighted when she heard them pronouncing Mandarin without ever having studied it. "Jichanglulu" — see, you can say it too!

Adding the tones, we get jīcháng lùlù. What does this somewhat odd assortment of sounds signify?

GT says "hungry", more literally, "hungry intestines are rumbling".

I'm tickled pink that the onomatopoeia for the sound of the intestines rumbling — like carts trundling — have wheel radicals. Think of what's going on down in your bowels when they make these noises.

One must not think of cháng as purely physical organs. Often in Chinese poetry, the cháng 腸 are used metaphorically to evoke intense feeling and emotions, as in the last line of this canto by Ma Zhiyuan [ca. 1250-1321:, which is one of my favorites in the entire Chinese poetic canon:

"Tiān jìng shā · qiūsī” Mǎ Zhìyuǎn

《天淨沙·秋思》馬致遠

Kū téng lǎo shù hūn yā 枯藤老樹昏鴉 Xiǎo qiáo liúshuǐ rénjiā 小橋流水人家 Gǔdào xīfēng shòu mǎ 古道西風瘦馬 Xīyáng xī xià 夕陽西下 Duàncháng rén zài tiānyá 斷腸人在天涯 .

And this is my English translation:

Tune: "Heaven-Cleansed Sands"

Autumn Thoughts

Withered wisteria, old tree, darkling crows —

Little bridge over flowing water by someone's house —

Emaciated horse on an ancient road in the western wind —

Evening sun setting in the west —

Broken-hearted man on the horizon.

The challenge for the literary critic is how to understand the psychological transference from the rupture of the physical entrails to the expression of deepest grief. Of course, the same process takes place with "broken-hearted".

Selected readings

Guest posts and comments by Jichang Lul u :

