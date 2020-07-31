« previous post |

From Lisa Nichols:

I noticed on Twitter some HK protest folks last night talking about being a "handfoot", seemingly a newly coined (punned?) term playing with Chinese characters. I can't seem to figure out much about it, though, but, in trying, came across your posts on Hong Kong protest language [see "Selected readings" below] and thought you might know, or be able to figure it out easily, or at least be interested.

Can you tell me more about it? Some Cantonese play? I take it the meaning is a person on the streets, on the frontlines, but maybe something more than that.

The Cantonese term is sau2zuk1 手足 ("hands and feet; brothers"); in Mandarin it would be pronounced shǒuzú and has the same meanings.

Another term meaning "hands and feet" is shǒujiǎo 手腳; in Cantonese, that is pronounced sau2goek3. Aside from the literal meaning of "hands and feet", 手腳 also has the figurative meaning of "movement of limbs; action; trick".

Expressions derived from 手腳 are zou6 sau2goek3 做手腳 ("to resort to irregular practices, make secret arrangements; manipulation") and m4 hai6 sau2goek3 / MSM wú xì… shǒujiǎo 唔係…手腳 ("no match for…").

Here's the entry on sau2zuk1 手足 ("hands and feet; brothers") from a glossary of Hong Kong protest slang in Time:

Protestors refer to each other as “hands and feet.” The term conveys the idea of unity: when the hands and feet of a protestor are injured, other protestors feel his or her pain.

See "Hong Kong's Protestors Have Their Own Special Slang. Here's a Glossary of Some Common Terms", Time, by Hillary Leung (9/6/19).

