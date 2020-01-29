Dogfooding
« previous post |
From Alex Wang:
I have through observation of my wechat via other people's moments and articles seen a noticeable uptick in the use of adding "-ing" to characters.
I was wondering if it's a fad or something inherently clumsy in the construction if one were to use Chinese so they use the English suffix "-ing" instead.
Recently I had to write a speech to be translated into Chinese and I wanted to use the expression "dogfooding".
Eating your own dog food, also called dogfooding, occurs when an organization uses its own product. This can be a way for an organization to test its products in real-world usage. Hence dogfooding can act as quality control, and eventually a kind of testimonial advertising. Once in the market, dogfooding demonstrates confidence in the developers' own product
So in English it is easy to add -ing to the noun "dogfood" and many other nouns as well.
We can express this idea in Mandarin too:
eating your own dog food
chī zìjǐ de gǒuliáng
吃自己的狗粮
But it no longer has the succinctness and catchiness of "dogfooding".
To express the present progressive / continuous tense, participle, and gerund, the suffix -ing has indeed become a favorite borrowing of an English grammatical morpheme directly into Mandarin. Here's a typical example
Mother: Qǐng guānmén 請關門 ("Please close the door.")
Child: I am guāning ("I'm closing it").
Readings
- "Keep on -inging" (10/30/17)
- "Transcriptional and hybrid words in Mandarin" (3/6/14)
- "A New Morpheme in Mandarin" (4/26/11)
- "Mandarin borrow-ing English grammatical forms" (Pinyin News [1/4/08])
- "A new way of 寫ing Mandarin" (1/13/08)
- "Once more on the present continuative ending -ing in Chinese" (3/21/14)
- "Past, present, and future" (12/4/14)
- "English '-ing' ending in Korean" (3/27/14)
- "Sino-English grammatical hyper-redundancy" (10/20/17)