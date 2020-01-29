« previous post |

From Alex Wang:

I have through observation of my wechat via other people's moments and articles seen a noticeable uptick in the use of adding "-ing" to characters.

I was wondering if it's a fad or something inherently clumsy in the construction if one were to use Chinese so they use the English suffix "-ing" instead.

Recently I had to write a speech to be translated into Chinese and I wanted to use the expression "dogfooding".

Eating your own dog food, also called dogfooding, occurs when an organization uses its own product. This can be a way for an organization to test its products in real-world usage. Hence dogfooding can act as quality control, and eventually a kind of testimonial advertising. Once in the market, dogfooding demonstrates confidence in the developers' own product

So in English it is easy to add -ing to the noun "dogfood" and many other nouns as well.

We can express this idea in Mandarin too:

eating your own dog food

chī zìjǐ de gǒuliáng

吃自己的狗粮

But it no longer has the succinctness and catchiness of "dogfooding".

To express the present progressive / continuous tense, participle, and gerund, the suffix -ing has indeed become a favorite borrowing of an English grammatical morpheme directly into Mandarin. Here's a typical example

Mother: Qǐng guānmén 請關門 ("Please close the door.")

Child: I am guāning ("I'm closing it").

