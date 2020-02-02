« previous post |

Joe Tello sent me this funny sign:

The line of Chinese at the top says "àomàn yóu 傲慢鱿" ("arrogant squid"). That's puzzling enough by itself, but I actually found the English to be even more mystifying. It seems to be telling us that this place is in the East Location of the Southwest District of North Texas. When I try to figure out on a map of Texas where that would put it, my imagination fails me.



So I tried to find out more about the context of this baffling sign.

I spent quite a bit of time tracking down flimsy leads, such as the Southeast District of the Texas United Methodist Conference, which has a connection with Emmaus, which I thought might just be the source of "àomàn yóu 傲慢鱿" ("arrogant squid"). Ditto for a suggestion that it was a satellite school for University of North Texas in the "Southeast US district". No luck.

After several hours, I realized that I was just flailing about and getting nowhere closer to a real solution to the meaning of the sign by proceeding in this hit-or-miss fashion. So I had to get serious and take a more realistic tack to obtain more primary data about the sign.

The first thing I discovered is this Facebook post:

Well, there's the sign, but it's not in North Texas: it's in the southeastern part of the Houston metropolitan area, in Southeast Texas!

At least with this photograph, though, we have a bit more context: this "Arrogant Squid" establishment appears to be in a securely fenced and gated industrial park type of setting. It doesn't look as they would welcome a knock on their door to ask why they posted such a bewildering sign outside their gate.

I found a few more details about the location from this Reddit thread, which shows that it's next to a Shell station and tells us that it is supposedly in Clear Lake, on Beamer Road, south of 2351.

Now, let's move on to Google Maps street view and snoop around a bit:

Still no luck. Still stumped. Still didn't know why they call it "Arrogant Squid" and why they give such bizarre locational information.

So I reached out to my son, who lives in North Texas (in the Dallas area) and is also familiar with the Houston area. His reply came as a flash of blinding insight:

Well it's not anything ever to be seen around North Texas!

With this extra information*, I will guess that this is inside the international port area

And the Chinese characters could be mis-soundings for a country or city of origin – either country Oman or city of Amman Jordan.

Then North Texas may be the destination,

And the 2 lowest lines are distinctions for areas of the port.

[*In addition to the photograph of the sign itself, all that I told my son is that the place is south of FM 2351 on Beamer Rd, Friendswood, Texas, which is in the southeast part of Houston and that it is near a place called Clear Lake. I didn't give him the Google Map coordinates.]

With these credible insights and a little help from Language Log readers, I think we can solve the mystery of the arrogant squid of North Texas for once and all. Maybe.

[Thanks to Thomas Krishna Mair]

