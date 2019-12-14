« previous post | next post »

In the past few days, I've encountered some nice examples of the communicative interpretation of what I've suggested we ought to call "interpolations" rather than "disfluencies".

The title of a recent NYT workfriend piece — "In a Work Toilet, How Close Is, Uh, Too Close?" — illustrates one of the (many) contextual interpretations of the filler word "uh":

Interpretations like these are not news to lexicographers. The OED's entry for uh (from 1921) glosses it as

U.S. Expressing hesitation

but gives these examples, the last two of which are rather like the NYT workfriend example:

1962 J. D. MacDonald Only Girl in Game vi. 85 'Are you cashing cheques?'.. The man hesitated. 'Uh… Yes, we are.'

1973 National Observer (U.S.) 3 Feb. 7/1 He wanted most awfully to see the one in the advertisement about being, uh, well, you know.

1977 N.Y. Rev. Bks. 4 Aug. 32/4 'Perhaps we should, uh, wait,' I said.

Merriam-Webster similarly glosses uh as

—used to express hesitation

but again gives an example where the hesitation is not a failure of lexical access, but rather a (perhaps simulated) failure of nerve:

Do you want to, uh, go out sometime?

And in a recent Questionable Content webcomic, Marten and Steve discuss the dismaying effects of growing up, and Marten illustrates for us what the communicative force of a repeated word can be:

Marten: I guess this is how it probably goes for most people. Steve: Whatcha mean? Marten: Like, you start off wanting to be a rock star, but still gotta get a job, pay your bills, all that everyday life shit. Eventually you realize you like your everyday life, and being a rock star isn't so appealing any more. Steve: Yeah dude. Like, I get up every morning, I eat some cereal, I go to work. It's chill. The other day I caught myself fantasizing about buying a boat someday. How normie is that? Marten: Oh man. Go out on the water, drink some beers with your friends, maybe do some fishing but not catch anything… It's… it's appealing. Steve: The disease is in you too

The last panel underlines the emotional content of Marten's repeated "it's":

Dictionaries unfortunately lack any way to create entries for things like that repetition, but I'm sure that we can find evidence from past centuries that people noticed and understood them.

More recently, in 1995, I participated in a six-week summer workshop at the JHU Center for Language and Speech Processing, on the topic "Language Modeling for Conversational Speech Recognition". One of the projects that summer, by Andreas Stolcke and Liz Shriberg, compared several different ways of modeling filler words like "um" and "uh". The first approach was to insert them into the speech stream by means of a process operating on filler-free word sequences. The second approach was to treat them as ordinary words in a conventional n-gram language model. I was interested to learn that they found no reason not to treat fillers as ordinary words, at least based on the estimated perplexity of conversational transcripts and the effects on speech-to-text word error rate. (For links and discussion, see "And uh — then what?", 1/5/2004.)

In a 2002 paper in Cognition ("Using uh and um in spontaneous speaking"), Herb Clark and Jean Fox Tree offered a theory of pause-fillers consistent with both the 1921 OED gloss and the 1996 Stolcke and Shriberg paper:

The proposal examined here is that speakers use uh and um to announce that they are initiating what they expect to be a minor (uh), or major (um), delay in speaking. Speakers can use these announcements in turn to implicate, for example, that they are searching for a word, are deciding what to say next, want to keep the floor, or want to cede the floor. Evidence for the proposal comes from several large corpora of spontaneous speech. The evidence shows that speakers monitor their speech plans for upcoming delays worthy of comment. When they discover such a delay, they formulate where and how to suspend speaking, which item to produce (uh or um), whether to attach it as a clitic onto the previous word (as in "and-uh"), and whether to prolong it. The argument is that uh and um are conventional English words, and speakers plan for, formulate, and produce them just as they would any word.

Their list of reasons for "upcoming delays worthy of comment", though valid as far as it goes, doesn't seem to me to cover the NYT workfriend example, the OED examples, or the MW example. Nor will it work for the "awkward UM" or "dismissive/snotty UM" discussed here a few years ago.

But maybe it shouldn't. The "conventional English word" story can't be generalized to account for the communicative force of Marten's repetition, which seems to involve the implicature generated by a (real or feigned) production error. Whatever the morphosyntax of UM and UH, their (broad) range of communicative effects may perhaps be a similarly Gricean (or Freudian) extrapolation from some simple core interpretation like "signaling hesitation".

This still leaves unexplained many curious facts about the sociology, geography, anthropology, and psychology of the things we call "disfluencies". If you're curious, here are pointers to some of the many LLOG posts about them over the years.

