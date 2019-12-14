« previous post | next post »

Sign spotted by Diana Shuheng Zhang on December 7, 2019:

It's not the English and Chinese together on the same sign that caught Diana's sharp eye as she drove by in a taxi. That's all too common, of course. What Diana noticed were the small characters that read:

Jīngtōng Fúzhōuhuà, Huáyǔ, Guǎngdōng(huà), Yīngyǔ

精通福州話，華語，廣東話，英語

"Proficient in Hók-ciŭ-uâ (Fuzhounese, Foochow, or Hok-chiu), Mandarin, Gwong2dung1waa2 (Cantonese), and English"



Diana thought it was remarkable, and I agree with her, that the owners of the shop decided to advertise their expertise in four different languages, three of which are Sinitic varieties. We can't recall seeing this kind of public prominence given to the nonstandard Sinitic languages before.

Wikipedia, and most other resources, still misleadingly refer to Fuzhounese as a "dialect", but one would be hard pressed to tell what it is a "dialect" of, since it is mutually unintelligible with many other varieties of Sinitic. In fact, it is the best known representative of the Eastern Min branch of Sinitic. Calling Fuzhounese a "dialect" gives the wrong impression of its true nature as an influential, independent language with around ten million speakers.

Incidentally, in the last several years, I've been surprised at how many restaurants and shops of all sorts in Philadelphia's Chinatown — not just those serving Fuzhounese cuisine — have been taken over by Fuzhounese, many of them recent immigrants, displacing many Cantonese who were the former owners of most of the shops in Chinatown.

Speaking of Cantonese, Wikipedia is better at referring to it often as a "variety" of "Chinese" (which I prefer to call "Sinitic"), but it also refers to Cantonese as the "prestige dialect among all the dialects of the Yue branch of Chinese varieties" or "Yue Chinese dialect group". With nearly seventy million speakers, it is a misrepresentation of Yue to think of it as a mere group of dialects. Rather, "branch of Sinitic" is a more accurate characterization, with Cantonese being the prestge language in the branch.

Another interesting feature of the note about languages spoken in the shop is that Mandarin is referred to as Huáyǔ 華語 ("Florescent / Chinese language"), which is how it is denominated in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Philippines. This is in contrast to Guóyǔ 國語 (literally "national language"), which is the name for Mandarin in Taiwan, and Pǔtōnghuà 普通话 (literally "common speech"), which is how it is known in Mainland China.



