I am making this post because I think it is something that we should be aware of and try to understand in terms of the motivations of the Chinese government in enacting and carrying out these policies.

"First-level discipline a new starting line of calligraphy", China Daily (9/28/22)

The Chinese term for "first level discipline" is "yī jí xuékē 一级学科". Here's a recent list of the first level disciplines in the Chinese educational system. You will note that the disciplines are arranged from sciences at the top (with math at the very top), then moving down through history, engineering, agriculture, medicine, military science, management, philosophy, economics, law, educational science, literature, and art. Calligraphy (shūfǎ 書法) was not included on this list of first level disciplines, which accords with the great commotion its addition to the list is currently causing.

The following are some pertinent excerpts from the China Daily article:

Calligraphy has been recognized as one of the 114 first-level disciplines in the country according to the latest discipline catalog released by the Education Ministry. The great attention that has grabbed from the public shows how surprised some people feel about its inclusion on the list.

Calligraphy is an important element of Chinese traditional culture and a unique artistic treasure in China. The starting point of the decision of the ministry is, of course, to promote the prosperity of calligraphy art.

It should be noted that calligraphy becoming a first-level discipline means that it can be studied for a doctorate, and that is the result of the efforts of various colleges and universities.

The article notes some reservations from sectors of the public concerning the elevation of calligraphy in the Chinese educational system (e.g., one can be an excellent calligrapher without undertaking specialized study of it as an academic discipline; it will increase the workload of primary and secondary students; there's not much of a job market for professional calligraphers [!]), then concludes:

In practice, relevant colleges and universities should prudently design the courses for the new first-level discipline so that the reform can be conducive to the development of the art form without being led astray. They should focus on improving the quality of the calligraphy education and research instead of simply expanding the scale.

Can we imagine such policies being enacted by contemporary Western educational authorities?

