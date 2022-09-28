Calligraphy as a "first level discipline" in the PRC
« previous post |
I am making this post because I think it is something that we should be aware of and try to understand in terms of the motivations of the Chinese government in enacting and carrying out these policies.
"First-level discipline a new starting line of calligraphy", China Daily (9/28/22)
The following are some pertinent excerpts from the China Daily article:
Calligraphy has been recognized as one of the 114 first-level disciplines in the country according to the latest discipline catalog released by the Education Ministry. The great attention that has grabbed from the public shows how surprised some people feel about its inclusion on the list.
Calligraphy is an important element of Chinese traditional culture and a unique artistic treasure in China. The starting point of the decision of the ministry is, of course, to promote the prosperity of calligraphy art.
…
It should be noted that calligraphy becoming a first-level discipline means that it can be studied for a doctorate, and that is the result of the efforts of various colleges and universities.
The article notes some reservations from sectors of the public concerning the elevation of calligraphy in the Chinese educational system (e.g., one can be an excellent calligrapher without undertaking specialized study of it as an academic discipline; it will increase the workload of primary and secondary students; there's not much of a job market for professional calligraphers [!]), then concludes:
In practice, relevant colleges and universities should prudently design the courses for the new first-level discipline so that the reform can be conducive to the development of the art form without being led astray. They should focus on improving the quality of the calligraphy education and research instead of simply expanding the scale.
Can we imagine such policies being enacted by contemporary Western educational authorities?
Selected readings
- "Robot calligraphy" (12/27/19)
- "Robotic copying" (2/22/19)
- "Mechanistic writing of Chinese characters" (9/14/19)
- "Writing characters and writing letters" (11/7/18)
- "The esthetics of handwriting" (5/8/16)
- "The esthetics of East Asian writing" (4/7/12)
- "Bad Chinese handwriting or just another style?" (10/3/17)
- "Handwriting legibility" (10/19/15)
- "Learning to write Chinese characters" (7/29/17)
- "Copying characters" (2/11/13)
- "Writing Chinese characters as a form of punishment" (11/1/15)
- "Cursive" (3/30/14)
- "Cursive and Characters: Dying Arts" (4/29/11)
- "The wrong way to write Chinese characters" (11/28/18)
- "Stroke order of Chinese characters" (9/4/18)
- "Idiosyncratic stroke order" (11/23/18) — and the long list of earlier posts at the bottom
- "Chaotic calligraphy" (8/6/18)
- "Character Amnesia" (7/22/10)
- "Chinese character inputting" (10/17/15)
- "The cost of illiteracy in China" (3/31/12)
- "The sociolinguistics of the Chinese script" (8/20/17)
- "The benefits of handwriting" (9/16/19)
- "'Collapsed' calligraphy" (12/3/19)
- "'Collapsed' calligraphy, part 2"
- "Badge of honor: Language Log is blocked in China" (12/26/19)
- "Christian Dior's 'Quiproquo' cocktail dress and the florid rhubarb prescription written on it" (6/5/15)
- "Calligraphic tie: 'Letter on the Controversy over Seating Protocol'"
[h.t. James Fanell]