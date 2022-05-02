« previous post |

On April 29, 2022, Bryan Van Norden (Vassar) gave students from the Penn Chinese Language Program a talk on the subject “What is happiness? Chinese and Western Conceptions,” in which he discussed several leading Chinese and Western views of what sort of life we should aim at. During the talk, Bryan was sporting a striking red tie (the slide on the screen shows Socrates taking the cup of hemlock with which he began his lecture):

Here's a closeup of the tie:

Upon examination, the inscription on the tie turns out to be a very curious piece written in 764 AD by the famous Tang calligrapher Yán Zhēnqīng 颜真卿 (709-785) titled "Zhēng zuòwèi tiè 争座位帖" (common translation "On Seating Arrangement"; more accurately “Letter on the Controversy over Seating Protocol”). Since it is in cursive, the inscription is not easy to read. Several sources say that it consists of 1,193 characters.

Diana Shuheng Zhang summarizes the contents and provides the contextual background:

This is actually Yan Zhenqing 颜真卿 (the author) scolding the second vice-minister (official title: you puye 右仆射), Guo Yingyi 郭英乂, to whom he was writing! Yan chastised Guo for behaving arrogantly and inappropriately in public several times, presuming on his political status in the court. The worst case was regarding the “seating arrangement”. During a Buddhist rite that was taking place at the Anfu Bodhisattva Temple 安福寺, in order to flatter a certain eunuch in power, named Yu Chao’en 鱼朝恩, Guo went so far as to place this eunuch’s seat in front of a high-ranking shàngshū 尚書 ("Minister"). This showed great disrespect to the Minister and blatant negligence of protocol. Guo’s behavior greatly infuriated Yan Zhenqing, causing him to write this long letter to warn Guo of how his arbitrary seating arrangement, which placed a favored eunuch in front of a high ranking government official, constituted serious damage to the standards and values of the court, and that if Guo would not realize what he had done and stop doing so in future, disaster would fall upon him.

The inscription is in the public domain and was published in facsimile by Shanghai Wenming Shuju 上海文明書局 in 1942. You may view it here. It is interesting to look at, since Yan seems to have dashed it off in white heat, inasmuch as there are interlinear notations and markings indicating rearrangements of the text, erasures, emphases, and so forth. Quite a remarkable document!

A Mandarin translation of the Literary Sinitic text may be found here.

Amy McNair has an English translation of the text in "Su Shih's Copy of the 'Letter on the Controversy over Seating Protocol'", Archives of Asian Art, 43 (1990), 40b-41a of 38-48.

This is not the first time I've written about a calligraphic item of dress on Language Log; see the initial entry under "Selected readings" below.

[Thanks to Frederic Ye Tian and Jing Hu]

