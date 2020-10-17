World's worst superhero

October 17, 2020 @ 2:25 pm

From John pitchford's Twitter feed (@Johnnypapa64):

The Chinese says:

nán cèsuǒ

男厕所

men's lavatory / toilet / room

I wonder where he gets his power?

Is this a reference to Florida Man?

 

[Thanks to June Teufel Dreyer]

2 Comments »

  1. jin defang said,

    October 17, 2020 @ 2:56 pm

    don't understand Pitchford-san's reference to Florida Man. Can he explain? Sounds like microaggression otherwise.

  2. David Morris said,

    October 17, 2020 @ 3:23 pm

    If you're ever in deep shit, Toiletman might be exactly who you need.

