World's worst superhero
From John pitchford's Twitter feed (@Johnnypapa64):
World’s worst superhero. pic.twitter.com/gkjElEVW6n— John pitchford🌹 (@Johnnypapa64) August 1, 2020
The Chinese says:
nán cèsuǒ
男厕所
men's lavatory / toilet / room
I wonder where he gets his power?
Is this a reference to Florida Man?
[Thanks to June Teufel Dreyer]
jin defang said,
October 17, 2020 @ 2:56 pm
don't understand Pitchford-san's reference to Florida Man. Can he explain? Sounds like microaggression otherwise.
David Morris said,
October 17, 2020 @ 3:23 pm
If you're ever in deep shit, Toiletman might be exactly who you need.