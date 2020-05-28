« previous post | next post »

Banner in Hong Kong:



(source)

It says:

gwong1 fuk6 hoeng1 gong2 si4 doi6 gaak3 ming6 (Jyutping)

光复香港时代革命

"Liberate Hong Kong! the revolution of our times!"

I invite comments on the usage of uppercase and lowercase letters in the Cantonese Romanization on the banner. Let me just say for the moment that overall I'm pleased by it, but I want to see how the discussion among Language Log readers goes before offering my own interpretation.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Eric Vinyl]

Permalink