Mental anguish from having too many English words in Japanese
One thing I revel in about the English language is the huge number of loanwords it has: French, Latin, Greek, Native American, Arabic, Persian, Turkish, Kurdish, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Tamil, Russian, German, Spanish, Italian, Irish, Swedish, Dutch, Danish, Norwegian, Finnish, Japanese, Cantonese, Mandarin, Maori, Hebrew, Yiddish, Afrikaans, Zulu, Swahili, and so on and on and on. English has words from more than 350 languages, and they amount to 80% of our total vocabulary. (source) Not to worry, however, that English will lose its innate identity, since around 70 % of words in a typical text derive from Old English. (source)
I've also long admired Japanese for its rich assemblage of foreign words, perhaps next to English in having the largest proportion of borrowings. That's quite the opposite of written Sinitic, which has relatively few recognizable foreign words for a major language. I attribute the difference to Japan having the easy ability to borrow words phonetically via kana and rōmaji ローマ字 ("Roman letters"), whereas the morphosyllabic Sinoglyphic script has not yet developed an officially sanctioned standard for transcribing loanwords directly into Chinese texts. Informally (on the internet, in private correspondence, etc.), however, writing in China is gradually moving toward a digraphia of Sinoglyphs and the Roman alphabet. (See the second part of "Selected readings" below.)
Be that as it may, the day before yesterday's post, "Share your language" (9/30/23), resonated with a celebrated Japanese court case from a decade ago, which was widely reported on in the media.
"Japan's NHK sued over use of English words" (6/17/13)
A disgruntled viewer is suing Japan's national broadcaster for "mental distress" caused by an excessive use of words borrowed from English.
Hoji Takahashi, 71, is seeking 1.4 million yen ($14,300; £9,300) in damages from NHK.
"The basis of his concern is that Japan is being too Americanised," his lawyer Mutsuo Miyata told the news agency AFP.
…
The country's modern vocabulary is littered with borrowed words, many of which are changed to fit the Japanese phonic structure.
Mr Takahashi, who is a member of a campaign group supporting the Japanese language, highlighted words such as "toraburu" (trouble), "risuku" (risk) and "shisutemu" (system) in NHK's news and entertainment programmes.
…
Other examples of English words often used in Japanese include:
-
- terebi (TV)
- rajio (radio)
- konpuraiansu (compliance)
- koraboreeshon (collaboration)
- dejitaru (digital)
- taoru (towel)
The verdict of this case:
"Court rules against man who sued NHK for using too many loan words" (6/13/14)
The Nagoya District Court has ruled against a 72-year-old man who filed a damages suit against public broadcaster, claiming that its overuse of foreign loan words rendered many of its programs unintelligible, thus causing him emotional stress.
Hoji Takahashi, who heads the "Nihongo wo taisetsu ni suru kai" (Treat Japanese as Important Association), brought the suit because repeated entreaties to NHK had been ignored, his lawyer said. He had been seeking 1.41 million yen in damages.
In handing down the ruling on Thursday, Presiding Judge Kiyofumi Saito said the use of foreign words cannot be proven to cause emotional distress.
In the suit, Takahashi said NHK was relying too heavily on words borrowed from English, instead of their traditional Japanese counterparts. He gave as examples words such as "risuku" (risk), "korabo" (collaboration) and "toraburu" (trouble).
Japanese has a tradition of borrowing words from other languages, often quite inventively and sometimes changing their meaning in the process.
Although English provides the bulk of loanwords — an inheritance of the post World War II U.S. occupation and subsequent fascination with American culture — words borrowed from many other languages are also in use.
Thus, the word for part-time work is a Japanized version of the German "arbeit", "concierge" comes from the French and the Spanish "pan" is understood as bread.
However, Japan's phonic structure, in which sounds are usually made of a consonant and a vowel, renders many of these borrowed words unintelligible to speakers of the language from which they came.
“Young people can probably understand a lot of this stuff, but for older people like myself, when I hear 'asurito' (athlete) and 'konpuraiansu' (compliance), I don’t know what it means," Takahashi was quoted as saying.
The court made a wise decision.
It boils down to young vs. old, n'est-ce pas?
P.S.: I'm horrendously inept when it comes to computers, tablets, and cell phones, probably less literate in them than a first grader.
Jim Breen said,
October 2, 2023 @ 8:19 am
>> Although English provides the bulk of loanwords — an inheritance of the post World War II U.S. occupation and subsequent fascination with American culture ..
In fact the influx of loanwords began many years before WWII. I have some prewar dictionaries, and there are lots of loanwords recorded. Interestingly many medical terms were taken from German.
Coby said,
October 2, 2023 @ 9:02 am
I remember being in Japan many years ago with only a bare smattering of Japanese. I was in Nara, trying to ask for directions to the Royal Hotel, where I had a booking. When the person I asked finally understood that I meant Royaru Hoteru and directed me with gestures, I quickly learned the rules for the Japanisation of English words and was able to get around. When I needed some lens-cleaning tissue for my camera, I went into a photo shop and asked for renzu kuriiningu tissyuu; I got what I needed but found out that I should have asked for renzu kuriiningu peepaa (paper).
J.W. Brewer said,
October 2, 2023 @ 9:13 am
Isn't パン for bread from Portuguese, not Spanish? It looks on its face like the modern Spanish (which is of course cognate with the modern Portuguese), but I think Portuguese lost the final -n in fairly recent centuries.
Separately, the usual claim is that at least within Europe the champion language for lexical percentage of loanwords is Albanian – with numerous different strata of borrowings (going back millennia) from Greek, Italic, Slavic, and Turkic. One internet source claims 93%; another says 90% is a bit high.
Victor Mair said,
October 2, 2023 @ 9:19 am
@Coby
I'm charmed by your Tokyo tale.
It deserves a prize for one of the best linguistically oriented short short stories I've ever read.
Andreas Johansson said,
October 2, 2023 @ 9:25 am
"Although English provides the bulk of loanwords"
Is that true? While English loans are undoubtedly numerous and salient, Japanese has been borrowing from (various forms of) Chinese much longer.