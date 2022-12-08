« previous post |

Brother Joe told me the good news that Wawa stores are coming to my home state of Ohio!

Wawa's are great! Anyone who went to Penn would know this because their stores are near the campus and their hoagies / subs, salads, mac and cheese, coffee, snacks of all sorts, etc. are tasty and wholesome. I could practically live out of Wawa's.

Chinese chuckle when they encounter the word "Wawa". The first thing they think of is "wáwá 娃娃" ("baby; child; doll") — note the female radicals on the left, but secondarily they might think of "wāwā 哇哇" ("wow wow") — note the mouth radicals, or tertiarily they might think of "wāwā 蛙蛙" ("frog") — note the insect / bug radicals. The name just somehow sounds funny. Cf. what we were saying about sound symbolism in "The sound of swearing" (12/7/22).

Wawa is the name of a town about eight miles west of Swarthmore (just outside of Philadelphia), in Delaware County where I live. The actual origin of the name "Wawa" is from the Ojibwe word for "wild goose", because of the flocks of geese that were attracted to the still water behind Lenni milldam.

But maybe not.

Ever wonder how Wawa got its name?

I did. When I first moved to New Jersey from upstate New York – the land of Stewart's and Nice N Easy – I saw the convenience stores and wondered how they came up with that rather funny-sounding moniker.

Then I saw the goose on the store's logo. Feeling pretty smart, I thought back to my French classes, where we learned that the French word for goose is oie, pronounced: "wa."

That must be it, I told myself: There's a goose on the logo, and the name is a reference to geese. Two geese. Wawa. Voila! Mystery solved.

It wasn't until a few months later, when I decided to actually check my facts, that I found out I had been wrong all along.

The answer is pretty simple: Wawa is named after Wawa, Pa., where the first Wawa, a dairy, was founded.

But the story behind the words doesn't end there. Here's where it gets interesting: The town in Pennsylvania was so named because that's what the local Native American tribe called a certain bird. That bird? The Canada goose.

Two languages with little historical association have a very similar term for a very particular bird. Being a gigantic nerd – and, relatedly, a bird enthusiast – I thought this etymological coincidence was pretty cool. So I called the public radio show A Way With Words to ask whether it really was a coincidence. A Way With Words, based in California, is syndicated on radio stations coast-to-coast, and is also available as a podcast.

In short, there's no definitive conclusion. It's possible that the two languages came up with a similar-sounding name for the goose independently. If you're skeptical, think of it like you can think of all eerie coincidences: Think about all the words in both languages that don't sound alike.

There's also the possibility that both words are onomatopoetic – that is, the words imitate sounds associated with what they're describing, like buzz and murmur. The Canada goose does make a sound similar to "wawa," so it's possible that both the Ojibwa word "wawa" and the French word "l'oie" are based on the goose's honking characteristic. (Update: One reader casts doubt on this interpretation.)

For the convenience store and gas station chain, what started as a geographical marker has become a deep part of the Wawa culture, said spokeswoman Lori Bruce. The company embraces the goose as an icon of teamwork. That's why it's on the store's logo, and that also explains the feathered mascot.

"To this day, Wawa's corporate headquarters are still located in Wawa and the Canada Goose is now a literal and metaphorical symbol for our company," Bruce said in an email. "Like a flock of Canada Geese flying in 'V' formation, we pride ourselves on teamwork and encouragement. We think it's the only way to fly."

The store's mascot is Wally, a giant Canada goose and the company's "Chief Honker," will be at the Woodbridge store opening on Friday.

The chain has a historical foothold in the southern part of the state, but it's now migrating north, we presume in a V-formation.

But, but…

French oie (pronounced wa) — "goose"

From Old French oie, from earlier oe, oue, from Vulgar Latin auca, contraction of *avica, from Latin avis (“bird”). Compare Italian, Spanish and Catalan oca, Franco-Provençal ôye, Occitan and Romansch auca, Friulian ocje.

The Trésor de la langue française argues that -i- was added by the end of the 12th century as analogy to oisel, oiseau (“bird”).

Cajun z'oie — "goose"

(Louisiana, Cajun) Alternative form of oie, goose

Which came first — the French or the Native American word? Maybe that's not the right question.

Oh, and I almost forgot:

wah-wah

1926, in jazz slang, in reference to the effect on brass instruments made by manipulating the mute; of imitative origin. Later also in reference to an electric guitar effect. As an imitation of the sound of a baby crying, it is recorded from 1938. Wah-wah pedal is recorded from 1969. Compare Chinook jargon wawa "talk, speak, call, ask, sermon, language;" Cree (Algonquian) wehwew "goose," Lenape (Algonquian) wava "snow goose," all probably of imitative origin.

As my friend Pinky Wu would say, "Wahhhhh!". I love this Cantonese exclamation — wah! Around 1969 in Seattle, I learned it from Pinky Wu, granddaughter of Wang Ching-wei (1883-1944), head of state of the Reorganized National Government of China based in Nanjing during WWII. Pinky would use it to express admiration, surprise, amazement, or delight, and it was just wonderful to hear her say it with so many different intonations and nuances. (Pinky seemed to say "wah" about every tenth word, so tickled was she by almost everything.) I picked "wah" up from Pinky and still to this day I use it where most Americans would probably say "wow!" The reason I think "wah" is so effective in expressing the emotions that Pinky used it for is that the syllable does not close at the end; it just lingers on and on: wahhhhh! — but it can also be brief and terse when called for. Although I do think that "wow" looks nicer on the page than "wah", the intrinsic nature of "wow" is that, when spoken, it closes off at the end: wow! So it's hard to prolong your feeling of astonishment, stupefaction, and so forth. Wahhhhhhhh! N.B.: This is a totally different "wah" from the Dartmouth Indian cheer (also picked up by Virginia): wa-hoo-wa.

Cf. "New Singaporean and Hong Kong terms in the OED" (5/12/16)

Selected reading

