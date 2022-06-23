« previous post |

Martin Delson sent in this interesting puzzler:

I'm participating in an international virtual book-club where all participants are bilingual in German and English. For some reason, the book that the group chose to read is Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata, translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori.



Wikipedia tells me the Japanese title is "Konbini ningen (コンビニ人間)".



A pair of sentences, not far into the book, reads as follows in the English translation



"The first at the cash register was the same little old lady who had been the first through the door. I stood at the till, mentally running through the manual as she put her basket containing a choux crème, a sandwich, and several rice balls down on the counter."

One of the participants in the book-club chose to read it in German translation, where they found the following sentences:



"Die vornehm wirkende ältere Dame mit dem Stock stellte als Erste ihren Korb an meiner Kasse ab. Er enthielt Schuhcreme, Sandwiches, und mehrere Onigiri."

[my translation: The elegant seeming elderly woman with the cane was the first to put her basket at my register. It contained shoe polish, sandwiches, and several onigiri.]

Puzzled about the "Schuhcreme", the reader of the German translation looked at the English translation, and told the group that the English was "choux crème" (not "choux à la crème").



How did that shoe polish get into the German? It's clear that the German was translated from Japanese, not from the English. Is the Japanese original a transliteration (in kana) of choux crème that was then mistranslated into German? Or what?

I'm not looking at the Japanese original of the novel, but I'm reasonably confident that this is what happened. The French term choux crème ("cream puff") was transcribed as shūkurīmu シュークリーム in Japanese, which is the standard way it is borrowed. The Japanese to English translator, Ginny Tapley Takemori, expertly caught that and rendered it in English as choux crème. Since that French term has been directly borrowed into English, diacritical and all, her translation is perfect.

The German translator did not accurately catch the intended meaning of shūkurīmu シュークリーム in Japanese, so they just went with the sound. "Shoe polish / cream" is equal to Schuhcreme in German, which in kana may be transcribed as — you guessed it — shūkurīmu シュークリーム.



QED

The usual translation of German Schuhcreme in Japanese is kutsu migaki 靴磨き ("shoe polish").



