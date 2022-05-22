« previous post |

"Baby Pikachu? Japan panel weighs accepting unconventional readings of kanji for names"



KYODO, STAFF REPORT

The Japan Times (May 19, 2022)

What’s in a name? In Japanese, that’s complicated. [VHM: You can say that again! One of the hardest tasks in my graduate training as a Sinologist was learning how to pronounce Japanese proper nouns correctly. This is one of the reasons I wrote the dictionary described in this post.]



An advisory body to the justice minister has compiled a draft proposal on whether and how to accept — and record on the family register — unconventional kanji readings of names for newborns and naturalized citizens. In one cited example of so-called kirakira (sparkly) names, it would be acceptable for the kanji characters 光宙 read as pikachū, which could be a hit for fans of the Pokemon universe.



The proposal is part of the ministry’s push for digitalization of the family register, an effort that would be better facilitated by adding hiragana and katakana readings to kanji names.

At present, birth certificates have a column to add the readings of names, while the family register does not. But since it’s easier to digitally search for names using hiragana and katakana, the Justice Ministry’s Legislative Council has been asked to propose new options for adding readings to the family register and to consider the extent to which such readings should be acceptable.



On Tuesday, the Legislative Council came up with three options:

* Refrain from legally stipulating the need to add readings, with the Justice Ministry and local municipalities judging whether to allow readings based on general legal principles, such as not infringing on the rights of others or offending public order and morals.

* Allow a character’s Chinese-derived readings, Japanese readings and readings from popular usage. In addition, allow readings that correspond with a character’s actual meaning.

* In addition to the second option, allow readings stipulated by Justice Ministry ordinances related to the family register.

The second option would be the strictest among the three, according to the Justice Ministry.



As an example, a Justice Ministry official said 大空 — usually read as о̄zora (sky) — could also be read as sukai (sky). Another acceptable example was to read 光宙 as pikachū. Together, this particular pair of characters doesn’t have a conventional reading. However the character 光 (light [VHM: hikari]) is associated with the Japanese onomatopoeia pikapika, which refers to something bright and shiny. Together with the character 宙 [VHM: means "in midair; space"], which can be phonetically read as chū, a creative interpretation of kanji combo can be read as pikachū.



The key is for the meaning of the characters to match the reading, the official said. [VHM: That's one way of looking at it.]



On the other hand, the provided example of an unacceptable reading was 山田太郎 — normally read as Yamada Taro — being interpreted as tetsuwan atomu, the name of the main character in “Astro Boy” anime series. The characters have has [recte has ] nothing to do with the meaning of the kanji, nor is there a historical or modern reading close to tetsuwan atomu, and so therefore this interpretation would be rejected. [VHM: I think this would only be for legal purposes; my impression is that this sort of thing is done in literature and private writing all the time.]



If the government proceeds with adding phonetic readings to the family register, the exact process would present a challenge. In the proposal, local governments would ask citizens to provide a reading of names using hiragana or katakana during a designated time period. But for those who do not provide their reading, the municipality would be expected to decide on one. [VHM: Sounds like this could potentially be a colossal mess.]



A Justice Ministry official said the registration could also potentially be done when a person visits a local government office to obtain a resident card or to register their personal identification number.



The ministry will seek public comments on the proposal later in May, and the results will be considered in further discussions to finalize any changes. The government plans to submit a package of revised bills to the ordinary parliament session next year.

It's interesting that these changes are being taken under consideration by the Justice Ministry (Hōmu shō 法務省). If you asked my opinion, I might have thought it more appropriate to have the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (Monbu kagaku shō 文部科学省) address them. I recognize, however, that names in Japan have a powerfully legalistic status, even more so than their cultural significance. One of the reasons I say this is my memories from the time I lived in Japan of how important it was to have my personal seal (inkan 印鑑 or hanko 判子) at hand whenever I wanted to take care of any matter having legal bearing. That seal represented me as an individual, and my name was right there on it, ready to be imprinted on any document requiring my agreement or formal acknowlegement. Then there's the whole question of how to record names in the family registry, which is, of course, a highly legal matter.

