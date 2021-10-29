« previous post | next post »

Instagram posts from Fo Guang Shan Monastery, Kaohsiung, Taiwan:

The large characters in the middle read:

wú suǒ wèijù no chéngdān

無所畏懼の承擔

"fearless commitment"

duì shēngmìng no jué zhào

對生命の覺照

"awareness of life"

In both cases, I have rendered the Japanese hiragana as "no", though I think that it is actually standing in for Taiwanese "e", which, like Japanese "no" and Mandarin "de 的", is an attributive, possessive particle.

[h.t. Sun Dang]

