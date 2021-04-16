« previous post |

Recently published in the Wall Street Journal:

"Tokyo’s Anti-Olympic Movement Ask: Why Haven’t the Games Been Canceled? The Japanese public remains opposed to the Tokyo Olympics as coronavirus cases surge across the country", by Alastair Gale, WSJ, April 14, 2021

The large sign with red and black lettering on the right says:

chūshi da!

Tōkyō Gorin

中止だ!

東京五輪

Cancel!

Tokyo Olympics

The small sign at the bottom right with black lettering has "Olympics" written in katakana: Orinpikku オリンピック.

This prompted me to ask several questions:

Is there an important difference in nuance (nyuansu ニュアンス) between chūshi 中止 and sasupendo サスペンド? and torikeshi 取消 / 取り消し? All of them mean roughly to prevent something planned from going forward.

Wouldn't the exact rendering of the English "cancel" be kyanseru キャンセル?

Which is more common for "Olympics" — Orinpikku オリンピック or Gorin 五輪?

Any chance the demonstrators would prefer Sinitic "chūshi da 中止だ" over English "kyanseru キャンセル" because their sentiments align with those of China?

Incidentally, the Japanese term for "Olympics" — Gorin 五輪 ("Five Rings") — is very descriptive and memorable. A riff off of Miyamoto Musashi's famous The Book of Five Rings (ca. 1643) on kenjutsu ("swordsmanship") and the martial arts in general?

Replies to my questions and remarks by Nathan Hopson:

1. 中止 vs キャンセル vs. 取消

There's a lot of overlap, but my impression is that 中止 tends to be for public events, キャンセル for private plans.

Examples:

予約をキャンセルする (yoyaku o kyanseru suru): cancel a reservation (for a flight, hotel, etc.)

生産中止 (seisan chūshi): discontinuation of production

計画を中止する (keikaku o chūshi suru): cancel a plan (for a new road, business, etc.)

中止 also fits better in headlines and signs, and feels stronger and more official (just a feeling, so ymmv). It's unlikely to mean infiltration by Uncle Xi's minions, but I suppose anything is possible.

取消 is often for "Undo," as in when you misclick or mistype something. The nuance is more like "take back." One good example of this is 内定取消 (naitei torikeshi), the cancelation of hiring offers.

2. サスペンド

Never seen this used. 延期 (enki) [VHM: "postpone; delay"] would be the most likely word for this context.

3. オリンピック vs 五輪

五輪 is used in print and on screen because it's more compact. The abbreviation was invented by a reporter (or editor, I forget) for the Yomiuri Shinbun in the 30s, and it stuck. Some of that may have also been the Asianism of the time, but mostly it was the utility.

I don't have access to Yomiuri from home (because it's the 21st century and a pandemic and I have a VPN, but licensing is still very 19th century here), but the first usage I can find in the headlines of the paper's major competitor, Asahi, is from 1936. The image below is from October 29 of that year; the first usage in the body of an article was probably from August of that year. Note that it says 五輪大會 (Gorin Taikai).

The oldest example of 五輪大會 in the National Diet Library's online database is from 1937; even here it's used along with the katakana オリンピック in a book called オリムピツク大会迄に市民は何をなすべきか ("What citizens must do between now and the Olympics").

Chapter 3 is:

五輪大會を目指して (Gorin Taikai o mezashite, Towards the Olympics)

FWIW, my impression is that nobody reads 五輪 as gorin.

Example:

In print: 五輪相 (Gorinshō, i.e. the minister in charge of the Games)

When newscasters want to read that same information aloud, they say: オリンピック担当大臣 (Orinpikku Tantō Daijin).

We're still a ways from 言文一致…

[VHM: We've been talking a lot about Meiji Japan’s genbun itchi 言文一致 (lit., "unification of the spoken and written language") movement during the last few years, especially again in recent weeks, for which see the "Selected readings" below.

Suggestion from a colleague: "Don't cancel… just postpone to 2022… and then see which venue gets more attendees… Beijing or Tokyo?

Finally, which sounds more natural to you: "Movement Ask" or "Movement Asks"? (see the headline above)

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]

