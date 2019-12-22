Moon ultra parking
From Tarashare:
The Japanese (all in kanji) reads:
tsukigime chūsha boshūchū
月極駐車募集中
"Applications sought for monthly parking (permits)"
If you want to figure out how the mistranslation occurred, consider the meanings of the seven characters
1. 月
moon; month; Mon(day)
2. 極
ridgepole; ridgepiece
highest position; top rank
throne; seat of state
highest point; top; peak
extremity; limit; end; utmost point
extreme; of the highest degree; utmost; furthest; final
extremely; exceedingly; very
highest norm; highest standard
(geography, physics) pole
(astronomy) Polaris
quindecillion(1048)
to reach (the limit or standard)
to exhaust; to do one's utmost
to study deeply; to examine deeply
3. 駐
(of troops, diplomats) to be stationed; to be posted
to halt; to stop
to park
4. 車
car
machine
vehicle
lathe
rook
castle
wheeled machine
5. 募
raise
recruit
collect
enlist
6. 集
set
collection
volume
anthology
collect
gather
7. 中
in
during
among
within
amid
amidst
in the process of
in the course of
medium
central
mean
middle
center
mid
There are so many ways to mistranslate between languages, even when you know all the words in the source language and the target language. The same holds for misreading and miswriting.
When I was teaching at Tunghai University in Taichung, Taiwan in 1970-72, I had an extraordinary student whom I referred to as a "walking dictionary". He could recite the definition for almost any English word that I threw at him. I honestly thought that he must have memorized an entire English dictionary. Yet he was probably the worst in the class when it came to composing English sentences. He was very poor both at speaking and at writing in English. He had no sense of grammar or syntax. Teaching him was so frustrating that it was actually funny.
