From Tarashare:

The Japanese (all in kanji) reads:

tsukigime chūsha boshūchū

月極駐車募集中

"Applications sought for monthly parking (permits)"

If you want to figure out how the mistranslation occurred, consider the meanings of the seven characters

1. 月

moon; month; Mon(day)

2. 極

ridgepole; ridgepiece

highest position; top rank

throne; seat of state

highest point; top; peak

extremity; limit; end; utmost point

extreme; of the highest degree; utmost; furthest; final

extremely; exceedingly; very

highest norm; highest standard

(geography, physics) pole

(astronomy) Polaris

quindecillion(1048)

to reach (the limit or standard)

to exhaust; to do one's utmost

to study deeply; to examine deeply

3. 駐

(of troops, diplomats) to be stationed; to be posted

to halt; to stop

to park

4. 車

car

machine

vehicle

lathe

rook

castle

wheeled machine

5. 募

raise

recruit

collect

enlist

6. 集

set

collection

volume

anthology

collect

gather

7. 中

in

during

among

within

amid

amidst

in the process of

in the course of

medium

central

mean

middle

center

mid

There are so many ways to mistranslate between languages, even when you know all the words in the source language and the target language. The same holds for misreading and miswriting.

When I was teaching at Tunghai University in Taichung, Taiwan in 1970-72, I had an extraordinary student whom I referred to as a "walking dictionary". He could recite the definition for almost any English word that I threw at him. I honestly thought that he must have memorized an entire English dictionary. Yet he was probably the worst in the class when it came to composing English sentences. He was very poor both at speaking and at writing in English. He had no sense of grammar or syntax. Teaching him was so frustrating that it was actually funny.

(Source)

[Thanks to Frank Chance]

