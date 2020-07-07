« previous post | next post »

From Victor Steinbok:

The Japanese says:

Toire o kirei ni tsukatte itadaki arigatō gozaimasu.

トイレをきれいに使って頂きありがとうございます。

"Thank you for using the restroom cleanly."

From Nathan Hopson:

The English in the sign is perfect up to "and elegance," which may just be poetic license…

From Frank Chance:

“Thank you for (doing us the favor of) using the toilet cleanly.”

Or perhaps a little less literally:

“Thank you for paying attention to cleanliness when using the toilet.”

Arga bibliotekstanten is very active on various social media platforms.

"Dagens skylt" is Swedish for "Today's sign".

