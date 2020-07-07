With precision and elegance
From Victor Steinbok:
The Japanese says:
Toire o kirei ni tsukatte itadaki arigatō gozaimasu.
トイレをきれいに使って頂きありがとうございます。
"Thank you for using the restroom cleanly."
From Nathan Hopson:
The English in the sign is perfect up to "and elegance," which may just be poetic license…
From Frank Chance:
“Thank you for (doing us the favor of) using the toilet cleanly.”
Or perhaps a little less literally:
“Thank you for paying attention to cleanliness when using the toilet.”
Arga bibliotekstanten is very active on various social media platforms.
"Dagens skylt" is Swedish for "Today's sign".
