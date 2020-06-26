« previous post | next post »

From David Brophy:

I’ve often wondered why the Uyghur word for carrot is sewze, etc., which comes from P. sabz “green”. I know carrots range from orange to yellow, and maybe occasionally purple, but I’m pretty sure there’ve never been green carrots.

It's a good question.

One thing I do know is that, whenever I go to an Indian restaurant, I find sabzi, also spelled sabji, as a vegetable cooked in gravy

I think maybe the word originally just meant "veggies" in Persian, and then developed the specialized meaning of "carrot" in Turkic and other languages.

Ghormeh Sabzi (Persian: قورمه‌ سبزی‎) (also spelled as Qormeh Sabzi) is an Iranian herb stew. It is a very popular dish in Iran.

——



Ghormeh is derived from Turkic kavurmak and means "braised," while sabzi is the Persian word for herbs.

Looking at Wikipedia, it does say that carrots are likely originally from Persia where they were probably first cultivated for their leaves (which are green).

From James Millward:

I can only add anecdotal evidence from my kitchen Hindi again.

“Sabzi” as used by my Punjabi relatives is an almost generic word for a vegetable dish, as in “it’s Tuesday [a meatless day] so we’re just having daal and a sabzi.”

Since specific dishes like aloo-gobi or saag have their own names, I’ve heard the name sabzi applied sometimes to what my mother-in-law would do with peppers and onions, maybe even something like broccoli — when she was cleaning out the fridge.

But in Afghan and Iranian restaurant menus I’ve seen sabzi refer to greens done in a way similar to saag: e.g., Sabzi chalao with Lamb at my local Afghan place, is lamb cooked with spinach (which would be saag in a south Asian restaurant).

The Afghan restaurant also has mantoo on the menu— but we’ve done that word before. . . .

[VHM: See many of the entries in the "Selected readings".]

From Ayxem Eli:

In Qomul [VHM: MSM Hami] dialect, carrot is zärdek, apparently from old Persian. I could be wrong but I don't think Uyghurs from outside Qomul would understand what zärdek is.

Persian

سبزی

Etymology

From سبز‎ (sabz, “green”) + ـی‎ (-i)

Pronunciation

Noun

سبزی • (sabzi) (plural سبزیجات‎ or سبزی‌ها‎ (sabzi-hâ))

Wiktionary

Also borrowed into Urdu just so.

Also in Uzbek.

From John Mullan:

The most common Persian word for "carrot" is havīj (هویج). In eastern dialects, which preserve older phonological features, it’d be hawīj. Other words are gazar (another eastern word) and zardak, literally ‘yellow’ plus the diminutive ending.

——–

Persian havīj (هویج) for ‘carrot’ appeared relatively late in the language, and is related to (and probably derived from) the Turkish name for ‘carrot’, havuç. The standard Persian name for ‘wild carrot’, havīj-e waḥšī, is a compound formed with the adjective for ‘wild’, itself from Arabic. Also the Persian compound for ‘wild carrot’ havīj-e ṣaḥrā’ī is formed with an adjective that comes from Arabic, and literally means ‘of the desert’ (but in Persian, the compound is literally understood as ‘carrot of the field’, i.e., ‘of the wilderness’). By contrast, the third Persian compound for ‘wild carrot’ is entirely Persian etymologically: havīj-e kūhī (but it literally means ‘mountain carrot’).

Nissan, Ephraim. “Etymothesis, Fallacy, and Ontologies: An Illustration from Phytonymy.” In Language, Culture, Computation: Computational Linguistics and Linguistics: Essays Dedicated to Yaacov Choueka on the Occasion of His 75 Birthday, Part III, edited by Nachum Dershowitz and Ephraim Nissan, 207-364. Berlin: Springer, 2014. See p. 237.

Nissan, Ephraim and Nachum Dershowitz. Language, Culture, Computation: Computational Linguistics and Linguistics: Essays Dedicated to Yaacov Choueka on the Occasion of His 75 Birthday, Part III. Berlin: Springer, 2014.

A note on "vegetable" in English

N.B.: "vegetable" (> "veggie") in English doesn't mean "green":

From Middle English vegetable, from Old French vegetable, from Latin vegetābilis (“able to live and grow”), derived from vegetāre (“to enliven”)

Wiktionary here and here.



"Carrot" presents a curious orthographical feature of the Vietnamese alphabetical script:

cà rốt (Vietnamese)

Origin & history

Borrowed French carotte.

Pronunciation

Noun

cà rốt

Wordsense

This is a powerful demonstration of the dominance of the syllable over word in written Vietnamese. Clearly, in terms of its origins and meaning, "càrốt", yet the syllables are written separately.

Sinitic

Finally, for those who wonder what the Sinitic word for "carrot" is, it presents a quite interesting case.

húluóbo 胡蘿蔔 / 胡萝卜 (lit., Iranian / Serindian luóbo 蘿蔔 / 萝卜; Middle Sinitic /lɑ bək̚/)

So what is luóbo 蘿蔔 / 萝卜 in Sinitic? As a binom which has numerous variant writings (e.g., 莱菔, 萝白, 芦菔) whose individual syllables do not mean anything pertinent by themselves, it has the look of a borrowing from some foreign or local language. This is a phenomenon that we have frequently encountered on Language Log (see, for example, the third paragraph of "GA" [8/6/17).

Etymology

Unknown. This word has been attested in various forms since early Old Chinese, and is the source of many of the terms for "radish, turnip" in other languages in modern China. The basic form seems to be *rabuk.

Wiktionary

This same word has been widely borrowed into Central, Inner, Northeast, East, and Southeast Asian languages.

Others:

In Sinitic languages, luóbo 蘿蔔 can be used to refer to carrot, radish, turnip, etc., but see below for a brief discussion of the scientific classification of these plants.

Since, in the early 70s when I began studying the popular Buddhist narrative about Mulian 目連 (Skt. Maudgalyāyana), whose nickname was "Turnip" (luóbo 蘿蔔 / 萝卜) and who rescued his mother from the underworld, I have always felt that Sinitic luóbo 蘿蔔 / 萝卜 was somehow related to Indo-European words that are cognate with Latin raphanus, raphanos (“radish”), from Ancient Greek ῥάφανος (rháphanos), ῥαφανίς (rhaphanís, “radish”). It should be noted that the story of the popular Buddhist saint Mulian was widely known during the Tang period (618-907) and was already circulating even before that time.

Wiktionary

See, among other works:

Victor H. Mair, Tun-Huang Popular Narratives. Cambridge [Cambridgeshire]; New York: Cambridge University Press, 1983).

Rostislav Berezkin. Many Faces of Mulian: The Precious Scrolls of Late Imperial China. Seattle: University of Washington Press, 2017.

Finally, although he does not mention the connection that I suggest above, I cannot fail to note the immensely learned essay on "The Carrot" in Berthold Laufer, Sino-Iranica: Chinese Contributions to the History of Civilization in Ancient Iran (Chicago 1919), pp. 451-454.

Addendum on "rape"

rape kind of cruciferous plant (Brassica napus), late 14c., from Old French rape, from Latin rapa, rapum "turnip," cognate with Greek hrapys "rape," Old Church Slavonic repa, Lithuanian ropė, Middle Dutch roeve, Old High German ruoba, German Rübe "rape, turnip," perhaps a common borrowing from a non-IE word (de Vaan). Usually grown to feed sheep, an oil made from it is used in cooking (see canola).

Etymological Dictionary Online

Note that the same group of words was used to refer both to rape and to turnips. According to modern scientific classification, they both belong to the same family, Brassicaceae. Carrots, on the other hand, belong to the family Apiaceae, yet, as we have seen above, turnips and carrots are both referred to as types of luóbo 蘿蔔.

Photograph of carrot diversity

Selected reading

[Thanks to Brian Spooner, Pardis Minuchehr, Thomas Beal, Sean Roberts, John Mullan]

