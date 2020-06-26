"Carrot" in Persian, Urdu, Uyghur, Sinitic, Vietnamese, etc.
From David Brophy:
I’ve often wondered why the Uyghur word for carrot is sewze, etc., which comes from P. sabz “green”. I know carrots range from orange to yellow, and maybe occasionally purple, but I’m pretty sure there’ve never been green carrots.
It's a good question.
One thing I do know is that, whenever I go to an Indian restaurant, I find sabzi, also spelled sabji, as a vegetable cooked in gravy
I think maybe the word originally just meant "veggies" in Persian, and then developed the specialized meaning of "carrot" in Turkic and other languages.
Ghormeh Sabzi (Persian: قورمه سبزی) (also spelled as Qormeh Sabzi) is an Iranian herb stew. It is a very popular dish in Iran.
Ghormeh is derived from Turkic kavurmak and means "braised," while sabzi is the Persian word for herbs.
Looking at Wikipedia, it does say that carrots are likely originally from Persia where they were probably first cultivated for their leaves (which are green).
From James Millward:
[VHM: See many of the entries in the "Selected readings".]
From Ayxem Eli:
سبزی
Etymology
From سبز (sabz, "green") + ـی (-i)
Pronunciation
Noun
سبزی • (sabzi) (plural سبزیجات or سبزیها (sabzi-hâ))
Also borrowed into Urdu just so.
Also in Uzbek.
From John Mullan:
The most common Persian word for "carrot" is havīj (هویج). In eastern dialects, which preserve older phonological features, it’d be hawīj. Other words are gazar (another eastern word) and zardak, literally ‘yellow’ plus the diminutive ending.
Persian havīj (هویج) for ‘carrot’ appeared relatively late in the language, and is related to (and probably derived from) the Turkish name for ‘carrot’, havuç. The standard Persian name for ‘wild carrot’, havīj-e waḥšī, is a compound formed with the adjective for ‘wild’, itself from Arabic. Also the Persian compound for ‘wild carrot’ havīj-e ṣaḥrā’ī is formed with an adjective that comes from Arabic, and literally means ‘of the desert’ (but in Persian, the compound is literally understood as ‘carrot of the field’, i.e., ‘of the wilderness’). By contrast, the third Persian compound for ‘wild carrot’ is entirely Persian etymologically: havīj-e kūhī (but it literally means ‘mountain carrot’).
Nissan, Ephraim. “Etymothesis, Fallacy, and Ontologies: An Illustration from Phytonymy.” In Language, Culture, Computation: Computational Linguistics and Linguistics: Essays Dedicated to Yaacov Choueka on the Occasion of His 75 Birthday, Part III, edited by Nachum Dershowitz and Ephraim Nissan, 207-364. Berlin: Springer, 2014. See p. 237.
Nissan, Ephraim and Nachum Dershowitz. Language, Culture, Computation: Computational Linguistics and Linguistics: Essays Dedicated to Yaacov Choueka on the Occasion of His 75 Birthday, Part III. Berlin: Springer, 2014.
A note on "vegetable" in English
N.B.: "vegetable" (> "veggie") in English doesn't mean "green":
From Middle English vegetable, from Old French vegetable, from Latin vegetābilis (“able to live and grow”), derived from vegetāre (“to enliven”)
"Carrot" presents a curious orthographical feature of the Vietnamese alphabetical script:
cà rốt (Vietnamese)
Origin & history
Borrowed French carotte.
Pronunciation
IPA: /kaː˨˩ ɹot˥/
- Pronunciation example: Audio (Vietnam)
Noun
cà rốt
This is a powerful demonstration of the dominance of the syllable over word in written Vietnamese. Clearly, in terms of its origins and meaning, "càrốt", yet the syllables are written separately.
Sinitic
Finally, for those who wonder what the Sinitic word for "carrot" is, it presents a quite interesting case.
húluóbo 胡蘿蔔 / 胡萝卜 (lit., Iranian / Serindian luóbo 蘿蔔 / 萝卜; Middle Sinitic /lɑ bək̚/)
So what is luóbo 蘿蔔 / 萝卜 in Sinitic? As a binom which has numerous variant writings (e.g., 莱菔, 萝白, 芦菔) whose individual syllables do not mean anything pertinent by themselves, it has the look of a borrowing from some foreign or local language. This is a phenomenon that we have frequently encountered on Language Log (see, for example, the third paragraph of "GA" [8/6/17).
Etymology
Unknown. This word has been attested in various forms since early Old Chinese, and is the source of many of the terms for "radish, turnip" in other languages in modern China. The basic form seems to be *rabuk.
This same word has been widely borrowed into Central, Inner, Northeast, East, and Southeast Asian languages.
Others:
- → Bouyei: laauxbag
- → Classical Mongolian: ᠯᠤᠤᠪᠠᠩ (luubang)
- → Daur: ᠯᠣᠪᠣ (lobo), loob
- → English: lo bak, lo pak
- → Green Hmong: lauj pwm, lwj pwm
- → Malay: lobak
- Indonesian: lobak
- → Tibetan: ལ་ཕུག (la phug)
- → Uyghur: لوبو (lobo), لوبۇ (lobu)
- → Zhuang: lauxbaeg
In Sinitic languages, luóbo 蘿蔔 can be used to refer to carrot, radish, turnip, etc., but see below for a brief discussion of the scientific classification of these plants.
Since, in the early 70s when I began studying the popular Buddhist narrative about Mulian 目連 (Skt. Maudgalyāyana), whose nickname was "Turnip" (luóbo 蘿蔔 / 萝卜) and who rescued his mother from the underworld, I have always felt that Sinitic luóbo 蘿蔔 / 萝卜 was somehow related to Indo-European words that are cognate with Latin raphanus, raphanos (“radish”), from Ancient Greek ῥάφανος (rháphanos), ῥαφανίς (rhaphanís, “radish”). It should be noted that the story of the popular Buddhist saint Mulian was widely known during the Tang period (618-907) and was already circulating even before that time.
See, among other works:
Victor H. Mair, Tun-Huang Popular Narratives. Cambridge [Cambridgeshire]; New York: Cambridge University Press, 1983).
Rostislav Berezkin. Many Faces of Mulian: The Precious Scrolls of Late Imperial China. Seattle: University of Washington Press, 2017.
Finally, although he does not mention the connection that I suggest above, I cannot fail to note the immensely learned essay on "The Carrot" in Berthold Laufer, Sino-Iranica: Chinese Contributions to the History of Civilization in Ancient Iran (Chicago 1919), pp. 451-454.
Addendum on "rape"
rape kind of cruciferous plant (Brassica napus), late 14c., from Old French rape, from Latin rapa, rapum "turnip," cognate with Greek hrapys "rape," Old Church Slavonic repa, Lithuanian ropė, Middle Dutch roeve, Old High German ruoba, German Rübe "rape, turnip," perhaps a common borrowing from a non-IE word (de Vaan). Usually grown to feed sheep, an oil made from it is used in cooking (see canola).
Etymological Dictionary Online
Note that the same group of words was used to refer both to rape and to turnips. According to modern scientific classification, they both belong to the same family, Brassicaceae. Carrots, on the other hand, belong to the family Apiaceae, yet, as we have seen above, turnips and carrots are both referred to as types of luóbo 蘿蔔.
Photograph of carrot diversity
Philip Taylor said,
June 26, 2020 @ 4:56 am
I cannot comment on "sabzi" other than to note that my (largeish) collection of Indian recipe books appear to consistently use the term generically, but to the best of my belief "saag" is also generic. "Saag aloo", for example, is "(spiced) green vegetables with potato", whilst "Aloo palak" is specifically "(spiced) potato with spinach". Most British Indian restaurants used the phrase "Sag aloo", most Britons interpret that as "(spiced) potato with spinach", but the more punctilious restaurants and diners use the word "palak" when it must be spinach and nothing else.
Chris Button said,
June 26, 2020 @ 6:08 am
Laufer's discussion of rhubarb on p.547-549 might be more illuminating for the present discussion. Most notably Arabaic "rībās" on p.549, which wikipedia is putting back to Proto-Iranian *(h)rabā́š ~ *(h)rabacáh
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/%D8%B1%DB%8C%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B3#Persian
If that's correct, then an association with 蘿蔔 is tempting.
It's interesting that the "barb" part of "rhubarb" in English is related to "barbarian"
Marcel Erdal said,
June 26, 2020 @ 6:44 am
According to Mahmûd (Kâshgharî), the Turkic term for 'carrot' is sarig turma 'yellow radish', although the Argu and the Oghuz use terms borrowed from Persian (he says, although the ultimate source of those is, I think, Semitic).
M. Paul Shore said,
June 26, 2020 @ 6:50 am
I suppose ultimately the only way we could answer the question of how the Uyghurs of the past settled on their particular word for “carrot” would be if we knew sewze like they knew sewze.
David Marjanović said,
June 26, 2020 @ 7:21 am
That's odd. As a native speaker, I've never seen these meanings conflated. The oil plant is Raps, canola is Rapsöl. Rübe refers to turnips in particular and to edible bulbs in general, to the extent that yellow carrots are called gelbe Rüben.
Philip Taylor said,
June 26, 2020 @ 7:41 am
I thought that "canola" could refer only to rapeseed oil derived from genetically selected cultivars, where the purpose of the selection was to significantly reduce the level of erucic acid. Is it not the case, David, that German Rapsöl refers to all types of rapeseed oil, no matter whether they be intended for culinary or industrial use and no matter what the level of erucic acid ?
cameron said,
June 26, 2020 @ 8:08 am
In English the root (as it were) "nip" is also in play here. We've got turnips, and also parsnips. Scottish usage retains "neeps" in phrases like "neeps and tatties".
A few years ago I was describing the Christmas dinner my mother had prepared to a French friend, but she had no idea what parsnips are. I didn't know the French word, so I looked it up. Apparently parsnips are largely unknown in French cuisine. If they're grown in France it's as fodder for pigs. The French word is le panais, by the way.
The Persian terms havij-e vahshi and zardak-e vahshi, literally "wild carrot", are inclusive of what we call parsnips in English. But there is also a Persian word shaqâqol (شقاقل) which refers specifically to parsnips. I don't know the etymology of the latter, but it kinda sounds Turkish . . .