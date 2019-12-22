Multicultural pork buns

December 22, 2019 @ 5:19 pm · Filed by under Language and food, Signs, Translation

« previous post |

Emery Snyder spotted this sign in New York City's Chinatown:


héyè bāo
荷叶包
lotus leaf bun

zhīma bǐng
芝麻饼
sesame cake

Well, that's what the Chinese says.

The Chinese word for "pancake" is báo jiānbing 薄煎饼 or báo kǎobǐng 薄烤饼.

The Chinese word for "bagel" בייגל‎ is bèiguǒ 貝果， péiguǒ 培果， bèiguǒ 焙果， or bǎijí quān (Cant.  baak3gat1 hyun1 百吉圈.

Respectively, these translations of "bagel" literally (character by character) mean "cowrie / valuables fruit", "cultivated fruit", "baked fruit", "hundred / manifold auspiciousness circle".

December 22, 2019 @ 5:19 pm · Filed by under Language and food, Signs, Translation


Leave a Comment