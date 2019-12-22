« previous post |

Emery Snyder spotted this sign in New York City's Chinatown:





héyè bāo

荷叶包

lotus leaf bun

zhīma bǐng

芝麻饼

sesame cake

Well, that's what the Chinese says.

The Chinese word for "pancake" is báo jiānbing 薄煎饼 or báo kǎobǐng 薄烤饼.

The Chinese word for "bagel" בייגל‎ is bèiguǒ 貝果， péiguǒ 培果， bèiguǒ 焙果， or bǎijí quān (Cant. baak3gat1 hyun1 百吉圈.

Respectively, these translations of "bagel" literally (character by character) mean "cowrie / valuables fruit", "cultivated fruit", "baked fruit", "hundred / manifold auspiciousness circle".

