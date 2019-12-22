Multicultural pork buns
« previous post |
Emery Snyder spotted this sign in New York City's Chinatown:
héyè bāo
荷叶包
lotus leaf bun
zhīma bǐng
芝麻饼
sesame cake
Well, that's what the Chinese says.
The Chinese word for "pancake" is báo jiānbing 薄煎饼 or báo kǎobǐng 薄烤饼.
The Chinese word for "bagel" בייגל is bèiguǒ 貝果， péiguǒ 培果， bèiguǒ 焙果， or bǎijí quān (Cant. baak3gat1 hyun1 百吉圈.
Respectively, these translations of "bagel" literally (character by character) mean "cowrie / valuables fruit", "cultivated fruit", "baked fruit", "hundred / manifold auspiciousness circle".