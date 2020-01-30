Scripts at risk
Andrea Valentino has an intriguing article in BBC Future (1/21/20): "The alphabets at risk of extinction: It isn't just languages that are endangered: dozens of alphabets around the world are at risk. And they could have even more to tell us."
Usually, when we worry about languages going extinct, we are thinking about their spoken forms, but we are less often concerned about their written manifestations. As Valentino puts it,
This might have something to do with the artificiality of alphabets. Language is innate to all humans, but scripts have to be invented and actively learned. This has happened rarely. Even by the middle of the 19th Century, only 10% of adults knew how to write, and there are only about 140 scripts in use today.
To put it another way, suggests founder of the Endangered Alphabets Project Tim Brookes, writing can feel less vital to humanity than speaking. "Linguistics emerged with a very strong brief that said writing is an accidental byproduct of language, and the study of spoken language is really what linguistics is about," explains Brookes, who also heads up the Alphabet of Endangered Alphabets, an interactive database of endangered scripts.
Toby Blyth, who brought this article to my attention, remarks:
Some of it is rather outlandish: alphabets cannot go extinct by definition (especially in the modern age), although they may become indecipherable; there is an element of Sapir Whorf in all of this; and the kana discussion is a little alarmist and misfires as much of the kana article seems more to be about art and the loss of some characters with late 19th c reform (which is hardly extinction, otherwise Classical Chinese would be an "extinct" "alphabet") than a real issue of an alphabet becoming indecipherable.
I have to agree with Toby about the article's preoccupation with kana. Valentino tells about a kana advocate-artist, Kaoru Akagawa, but I don't fully understand the point he is trying to make:
…Akagawa learned that her grandmother did not just have bad handwriting, but was writing in Kana, a script mostly used by Japanese women since medieval times.
…
Though few still study Kana, she brings the script to a wider audience through art. Her drawings – painting thousands of tiny Kana character to form larger images – have been displayed across Europe.
Kana is still very much alive, as all literate persons in Japan use it as a major component of writing, the other being kanji (Chinese characters). Perhaps the point is that Kaoru Akagawa writes in kana as an independent form of calligraphy, and, beyond that, she utilizes different densities of flows of kana to produce works of representational art. At that, she is ingenious and highly skilled. Her achievement in kana as calligraphy and art mirrors in literature that of Murasaki Shikibu (c. 973/978-c. 1014-1031), female author of the monumental masterpiece, The Tale of Genji (c. 1000-1012), often said to be the world's first novel, which was written in onna moji ("women's letters"), i.e., kana.
For a lengthy list of extinct scripts dating back eight to nine millennia ago, see "Undeciphered writing systems".
Frank L Chance said,
January 30, 2020 @ 9:25 am
The Valentino quote repeats an old and inaccurate idea of the hiragana script being "Kana, a script mostly used by Japanese women since medieval times." First this fails to note the second kana script, katakana, which does not have a female association at all. Second, though hiragana is sometimes called "onnade" or "women's hand" writing, that does not mean it was only – or even mostly – used by women. ANY writer – male, female, or otherwise – of vernacular Japanese – from"medieval times" would use kana, along with a certain amount of kanji. Repeating this old misunderstanding does not help the situation.
By the way, does the disappearance from European writing of characters like the long "s" or the ae double vowel mean the Roman alphabet is endangered? That would be the implication if the standardization of kana implies that the script is at risk.
Ralph Hickok said,
January 30, 2020 @ 9:37 am
I've seen a lot of concern from Americans about the possibility that "cursive" (which was called "longhand" in my school days) will became obsolete. Evidently some school systems no longer teach it.
Gali said,
January 30, 2020 @ 10:24 am
Beyond the whole kana slip-up, which is clearly the journalist misreading their sources, (though I have no idea where the bizarre quote that ' "nobody had heard" of kana' came from) it is grating that the author conflates script and language throughout the piece: we read that Coptic script plays a central role in Coptic liturgy (perhaps a bit pedantic when I suppose they would follow text written in missals); Inuit students educated "in the Inuktitut script" excel where those educated in French and English lag behind; and that the constructed Adlam script has the advantage of not requiring prior education in the Arabic or French languages (it would be a cruel teacher indeed that makes their students learn Latin before they dare scribble in the vernacular). The comment about imagining a world where we digitize rare scripts and can automatically translate between languages of different scripts (which would "really upset people in power") makes me question which decade this article was composed in.
J.W. Brewer said,
January 30, 2020 @ 11:07 am
If the fruits of a quick google search are correct, Marma is traditionally written in the Brahmic script used for Burmese (Marma is either a "dialect" of Burmese or a separate "language" that's a close relative of Burmese), and even if disfavored by the government-run schools in Bangladesh that script is in perfectly good health right across the border in Burma. Now, if a language traditionally spoken and written on both sides of a border ceases to be spoken on one side because of heavy-handed governmental policies coercing language shift (with the script going with it) that may well be a bad and unjust development, but when people talk about language "extinction" they generally don't mean "disappearing in one part of its prior geographical range while continuing to flourish elsewhere." Plenty of languages have shifted back and forth among being standardly written in Arabic v. Cyrillic v. Latin scripts due to the vagaries of history and the fortunes of war, but all three of those scripts have survived just fine. (Obviously there's a lumper/splitter parallel to the language v. dialect issue — you can count the dominant writing system in Europe as being the single "Latin" script or you can count up a few dozen different "alphabets" with language-specific quirks when it comes to diacritical marks and the like, but on the latter approach you have a *lot* more than 140 extant worldwide.)
What I expected from this article was an example of a language traditionally written in a unique script (Armenian or Georgian or Korean, to give some examples) where the language was in perfectly good health but had shifted over to being written in Latin script (or Cyrillic or Tengwar …). I didn't see any such example offered.