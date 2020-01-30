« previous post |

Andrea Valentino has an intriguing article in BBC Future (1/21/20): "The alphabets at risk of extinction: It isn't just languages that are endangered: dozens of alphabets around the world are at risk. And they could have even more to tell us."

Usually, when we worry about languages going extinct, we are thinking about their spoken forms, but we are less often concerned about their written manifestations. As Valentino puts it,

This might have something to do with the artificiality of alphabets. Language is innate to all humans, but scripts have to be invented and actively learned. This has happened rarely. Even by the middle of the 19th Century, only 10% of adults knew how to write, and there are only about 140 scripts in use today.

To put it another way, suggests founder of the Endangered Alphabets Project Tim Brookes, writing can feel less vital to humanity than speaking. "Linguistics emerged with a very strong brief that said writing is an accidental byproduct of language, and the study of spoken language is really what linguistics is about," explains Brookes, who also heads up the Alphabet of Endangered Alphabets, an interactive database of endangered scripts.

Toby Blyth, who brought this article to my attention, remarks:

Some of it is rather outlandish: alphabets cannot go extinct by definition (especially in the modern age), although they may become indecipherable; there is an element of Sapir Whorf in all of this; and the kana discussion is a little alarmist and misfires as much of the kana article seems more to be about art and the loss of some characters with late 19th c reform (which is hardly extinction, otherwise Classical Chinese would be an "extinct" "alphabet") than a real issue of an alphabet becoming indecipherable.

I have to agree with Toby about the article's preoccupation with kana. Valentino tells about a kana advocate-artist, Kaoru Akagawa, but I don't fully understand the point he is trying to make:

…Akagawa learned that her grandmother did not just have bad handwriting, but was writing in Kana, a script mostly used by Japanese women since medieval times.

Though few still study Kana, she brings the script to a wider audience through art. Her drawings – painting thousands of tiny Kana character to form larger images – have been displayed across Europe.

Kana is still very much alive, as all literate persons in Japan use it as a major component of writing, the other being kanji (Chinese characters). Perhaps the point is that Kaoru Akagawa writes in kana as an independent form of calligraphy, and, beyond that, she utilizes different densities of flows of kana to produce works of representational art. At that, she is ingenious and highly skilled. Her achievement in kana as calligraphy and art mirrors in literature that of Murasaki Shikibu (c. 973/978-c. 1014-1031), female author of the monumental masterpiece, The Tale of Genji (c. 1000-1012), often said to be the world's first novel, which was written in onna moji ("women's letters"), i.e., kana.

For a lengthy list of extinct scripts dating back eight to nine millennia ago, see "Undeciphered writing systems".

Selected readings

