Sweethoney dessert
« previous post |
Maidhc Mac Roibin sent in this photograph of the front of a dessert shop in Cupertino from Fintano's flickr site:
The Chinese characters on their logo read "Xìng jì tiánpǐn 杏记甜品" (as may be seen in the center panel of their front window). While the official English translation of that is "Xingji Dessert", it more literally means "Apricot (trade)mark desserts".
This follows in our long series of posts about Chinese businesses that combine Western writing and Chinese characters in their signage, e.g.:
- "Tao vs. Dao: amazing restaurant sign near UPenn" (12/24/19)
- "Multicultural pork buns" (12/22/19)
- "Multilingualism in Philadelphia's Chinatown" (12/14/19)
- "The Westernization of Chinese" (9/6/12)
- "Biscriptal juxtaposition in Chinese, part 3" (4/24/17)
- "∆ in Chinese" (8/18/18)
- "cactus wawa: the strange tale of a strange character" (11/1/14)
- "Cactus Wawa revisited" (4/24/16)
Dick Margulis said,
December 29, 2019 @ 9:34 am
The association of apricots with baked sweets is interesting. Apricots have been harvested (and dried) in China since ancient times, and a sweet glaze made from cooked dried apricots was used by bakers long before the introduction of corn syrup. (Traditionalists still use apricot glaze.) So the translation makes sense.
jin said,
December 29, 2019 @ 11:24 am
exactly as Margulis-san says, and a staple of Viennese pastry chefs. The famous Sachertorte, named for the eponymous hotel, is chocolate cake with apricot filling/glaze. My guess is that the shop owners reasoned, probably correctly, that "apricot" wouldn't have the same enticing sound as "honey" to prospective customers.