Maidhc Mac Roibin sent in this photograph of the front of a dessert shop in Cupertino from Fintano's flickr site:

The Chinese characters on their logo read "Xìng jì tiánpǐn 杏记甜品" (as may be seen in the center panel of their front window). While the official English translation of that is "Xingji Dessert", it more literally means "Apricot (trade)mark desserts".

This follows in our long series of posts about Chinese businesses that combine Western writing and Chinese characters in their signage, e.g.:

