I've eaten in this hot pot (huǒguō / WG huo3-kuo1 / IPA [xwò.kwó] 火锅 / 火鍋) restaurant at 3717 Chestnut St. on a number of occasions, and each time I go, I am struck by the creative sign out front:

The thing that always grabs me first is that they put a fourth tone mark on the "la" for "spicy; hot" — Là 辣. It's extremely unusual for tones to be marked on publicly displayed Hanyu Pinyin. One reason that may have inspired them to do it here is the apparent trendiness for design diacritics and punctuation on English signs in the Sinitic world (see here and here).

The next thing that strikes me is that they use Wade-Giles "TAO", not Pinyin "DAO", for 道 ("Way"). I surmise that they do so because it makes their method for using spices seem more Taoistically profound or philosophical that way. Much to my surprise, and the surprise of many other Sinologists, Chinese from the mainland often pronounce 道 as /ˈtaʊ/, not /ˈdaʊ/, and it seems that the more cosmopolitan and learned they are, the more they are apt to do so.

One of the most remarkable Wikipedia articles I follow is called "Daoism-Taoism romanization issue". Much anguish has been spilled over this article, with one determined opponent trying hard to eviscerate it and even get it removed altogether and another camp maintaining that it has great informative and scholarly value. Linguistically, historically, culturally, and lexicographically, this article constitutes a significant contribution to human knowledge, and it is one of the many reasons why I am such an ardent supporter of Wikipedia (which reminds me that I have to write my yearly check today).

Aside from the tone mark on "Là" and the matter of "Tao" vs. "Dao", I also noticed some other interesting features of the sign. For example, I think that the "S" inside of the 首 part of 道 also stands for "spiciness".

Moving toward the left, the "o" inside of "pot" has the yin-yang symbol for the divided pot, which enables diners to choose between super hot (red at top) and bland (white at bottom) boiling broth in which to dip their morsels of meat, vegetables, mushrooms, and so forth.

Next comes the "o" of "hot". Initially I thought I saw a "c" for "chili" inside the circle, but am not so sure of that now, though I do believe that they have drawn a curly pepper there.

Like the food and atmosphere inside, the LàTao sign gives me a warm and fuzzy feeling whenever I see it. By the way, the restaurant is all-you-can-eat Sichuanese style with a generous assortment of sauces and condiments.

[Thanks to Diana Shuheng Zhang]

