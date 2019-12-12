« previous post | next post »

Sign on the front of a fashion store (shoes and handbags) in Taipei:

Once again, I like the look of what I'm seeing here — the design element is pleasing to the eye.

According to information on their Facebook page "be;eza" is a Spanish word, and there's a cosmetic collection by Olga Garcia called "Be;;eza".

Old Spanish has the suffix -eza (= -itiam) (see here).

I had to do quite a bit of looking before I found here that "be;eza" is supposedly derived from Spanish "beleza". Wait a minute! That's Portuguese, and it means "beauty". The Spanish equivalent is "belleza", and it too means "beauty".

I have a colleague with the surname Bellezza, and I never thought about the meaning or ethnicity of it until today. I'll tell him that he can optionally write it as "Be;;eza".

[Thanks to Paul M.]

