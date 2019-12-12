be;eza

December 12, 2019 @ 10:02 am · Filed by under Language and fashion, Spelling, Style and register

« previous post | next post »

Sign on the front of a fashion store (shoes and handbags) in Taipei:

Once again, I like the look of what I'm seeing here — the design element is pleasing to the eye.

According to information on their Facebook page "be;eza" is a Spanish word, and there's a cosmetic collection by Olga Garcia called "Be;;eza".

Old Spanish has the suffix -eza (= -itiam) (see here).

I had to do quite a bit of looking before I found here that "be;eza" is supposedly derived from Spanish "beleza".  Wait a minute!  That's Portuguese, and it means "beauty".  The Spanish equivalent is "belleza", and it too means "beauty".

I have a colleague with the surname Bellezza, and I never thought about the meaning or ethnicity of it until today.  I'll tell him that he can optionally write it as "Be;;eza".

[Thanks to Paul M.]

December 12, 2019 @ 10:02 am · Filed by under Language and fashion, Spelling, Style and register


3 Comments »

  1. John Rohsenow said,

    December 12, 2019 @ 1:51 pm

    "…"be;eza" is supposedly derived from Spanish "beleza".
    Could it just be that ; is right next to L on the qwerty keyboard and it's
    just a 'typo'? ;-)

  2. Francisco said,

    December 12, 2019 @ 4:01 pm

    Jarring to me as as a native speaker, but I guess it doesn't matter to the target audience.

  3. Jean-Sébastien Girard said,

    December 12, 2019 @ 8:39 pm

    I believe the 2 z's in your colleague's name mark it as Italian rather than Iberian.

RSS feed for comments on this post

Leave a Comment