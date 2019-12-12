be;eza
Sign on the front of a fashion store (shoes and handbags) in Taipei:
Once again, I like the look of what I'm seeing here — the design element is pleasing to the eye.
According to information on their Facebook page "be;eza" is a Spanish word, and there's a cosmetic collection by Olga Garcia called "Be;;eza".
Old Spanish has the suffix -eza (= -itiam) (see here).
I had to do quite a bit of looking before I found here that "be;eza" is supposedly derived from Spanish "beleza". Wait a minute! That's Portuguese, and it means "beauty". The Spanish equivalent is "belleza", and it too means "beauty".
I have a colleague with the surname Bellezza, and I never thought about the meaning or ethnicity of it until today. I'll tell him that he can optionally write it as "Be;;eza".
[Thanks to Paul M.]
John Rohsenow said,
December 12, 2019 @ 1:51 pm
"…"be;eza" is supposedly derived from Spanish "beleza".
Could it just be that ; is right next to L on the qwerty keyboard and it's
just a 'typo'? ;-)
Francisco said,
December 12, 2019 @ 4:01 pm
Jarring to me as as a native speaker, but I guess it doesn't matter to the target audience.
Jean-Sébastien Girard said,
December 12, 2019 @ 8:39 pm
I believe the 2 z's in your colleague's name mark it as Italian rather than Iberian.