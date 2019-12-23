« previous post |

A recent WSJ editorial ("A $900 Bottle of Hypocrisy", 12/20/2019) engages Democratic presidential candidates, and especially Elizabeth Warren, on the issue of money in politics:

Few political spectacles are more amusing than watching Democrats who are millionaires attempting to deny that they consort with other millionaires, much less with dastardly billionaires. This was on extended display at Thursday's presidential debate, and it offers a lesson about money and politics.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been raising millions of dollars in Silicon Valley, New York, Hollywood and other well-to-do progressive enclaves. This has riled Elizabeth Warren, who used to be a favorite of the wealthy liberal class but as a presidential candidate has taken a vow of non-association with the rich. Ms. Warren accused the young mayor of holding a fundraiser "in a wine cave full of crystals" and $900-a-bottle wine.

The most highly-rated comment, displayed first, comes from someone named Alan Sewell, who is currently credited with 34,875 WSJ comments and 139,432 likes:

I thought that Bogushontas would be a shoo-in for the Democrats' nomination due to her having one moccason in the river of progressivism and the other planted squarely on the terra firma of Democrat Party crony capitalism where the real estate, banking, and money fund moguls play. I thought her mix of "progressive" talk and crony capitalism protection would be exactly what the Democrats would want.

However, she gets demerits for her speaking delivery, which combines the overtones of fingernails-on-chalkboard with a honking goose. That's when she's calm. When anybody gets after her, like Buttigieg last night, her voice goes high-pitched a couple octaves up into dog-whistle country.

Since this is Language Log, and not Class Warfare Log, I'm just going to evaluate his characterization of Elizabeth Warren's speaking delivery, and specifically her changes in pitch range. We can add this to my defense of George W. Bush's pronunciation and word choice ("You say Nevada, I say Nevahda", 1/3/2004), Barack Obama's pronoun usage ("Obama pronouns again", 10/31/2012), and Donald Trump's syntactic coherence ("Trump's eloquence", 8/5/2015).

I'll compare Warren's answer to the first question in the debate with one of her exchanges with Pete Buttigieg about the Wine Cave. Among the candidates' answers to the first question, she actually has the second-narrowest pitch range (defined here as the ratio in semitones between the 95th percentile and the 5th percentile) , though she has the highest mean fundamental frequency:

Mean f0 F0 range (semitones) Biden 131 11.4 Buttigieg 188 14.1 Klobuchar 207 11.3 Saunders 172 11.0 Steyer 177 11.5 Warren 230 9.7 Yang 211 9.6

See "December debate prosody", 12/22/2019, for the corresponding audio clips.

So what happens in her wine-cave clash with Pete Buttigieg? Does her voice really go "high-pitched a couple octaves up into dog-whistle country"?

The clash starts at about 1:49:37 of the cited YouTube version of the debate. The segments of the back-and-forth are laid out later in the post, if you want to listen. Warren explicitly criticizes the "Wine Cave" in the clip labelled "Warren 1"; Buttigieg strikes back in the clip labelled "Buttigieg 2"; Warren responds in "Warren 2"; and Buttigieg gets the last word in "Buttigieg 3".

If you only care about pitch changes, here are the mean f0 values and relative f0 ranges for those five segments, along with the relationship in semitones of those mean f0 values to the same candidates' mean values in their answers to the first question at the start of the debate:

Mean F0

(Hz) Interval to Q1

(semitones) F0 Range

(semitones) Buttigieg Q1 188 0 14.1 Warren Q1 230 0 9.7 Buttigieg clash 1 190 0.2 14.7 Warren clash 1 251 1.5 12.6 Buttigieg clash 2 213 2.2 16.6 Warren clash 2 263 2.3 11.7 Buttigieg clash 3 211 2.0 15.1

If you're not clear about pitch intervals in semitones, the idea is that an octave (which is a pitch ratio of 2-to-1) should be divided into 12 equal parts, corresponding to the 12 semitones of an equally-tempered scale, so that the formula for the pitch interval in semitones between two pitch frequencies P1 and P2, is

12*log2(P1/P2)

Since an octave is 12 semitones, Mr. Sewell's hyperbolic assertion that Senator Warren's "voice goes high-pitched a couple octaves up into dog-whistle country" implies an interval of about 2*12 = 24 semitones. Since her actual change is about 2 semitones — not very different from Mayor Buttigieg's — Sewell's estimate is off by an order of magnitude.

To deal with concerns that the relationship between mean values might hide some relevant differences elsewhere in the distribution, we can visualize the relationship among pitch quantiles:

These changes do obviously reflect a natural reaction to intellectual conflict — what a physiological psychologist might call "arousal". And this would not be the first time such a thing happened in a presidential debate, or even the first occasion documented on Language Log. See "Debate quantification: How MAD did he get?", 10/29/2016, which shows that Donald Trump increased his median pitch from 112 Hz to 144 Hz (or 12*log2(144/112) = 4.4 semitones) in the course of a heated exchange with Hilary Clinton.

So why does Alan Sewell make such a hyperbolic fuss about this case? Obviously he doesn't like Elizabeth Warren. And the idea that the voice of a woman in conflict is shrill and unpleasant is a common misogynistic stereotype.

Here are the wine-cave clips from the recent debate:

It would be worth devoting another post to the weird idea that a modest arousal-linked increase in pitch is a "dog whistle", a phrase that the OED glosses as "A statement or expression which in addition to its ostensible meaning has a further interpretation or connotation intended to be understood only by a specific target audience". The fact that Alan Sewell so clearly misunderstands the meaning of that expression led me to wonder whether his many WSJ comments might actually come from someone in the St. Petersburg troll factory. But Mr. Sewell, or at least someone with the same name, is also a prolific author, one of whose recent works is "Confederate Union Victory: An Alternate Civil War History":

What if the NORTH had seceded?

What if the pro-slavery Democrats had kept their party united and won the election of 1860? What if Jefferson Davis fought to save the Union while Abraham Lincoln fought to leave it?

The Confederate Union and The United States of Free America are at war. They are marshaling all their strength for the titanic battle that will decide the war. Which side will win The Confederate Union Victory?

The Confederate Union War is the alternate history of the Civil War the way it should have been!

