Part 1 of this post appeared on 8/26/16. The first two paragraphs read as follow:

Founded in 1858, Keio is the oldest university in Japan and one of the best, also ranking high in world ratings. Its name is written 慶應 in kanji. That's a lot of strokes to scribble down every time you want to write the name of your university, so Keio people often write it this way: 广+K 广+O (imagine that the "K" and the "O" are written inside of the 广). That makes 6 strokes and 4 strokes instead of 15 strokes and 17 strokes respectively, 10 strokes total instead of 32.

In these character constructions, "K" and "O" are functioning as phonophores, and Kangxi radical 53 广 ("dotted cliff" or "house on cliff") is functioning as the semantophore.

Interested persons are strongly urged to read part 1 for additional information.

The Han-Latin hybrid form of KO has now become a formal proposal to Unicode, as described here.

[Thanks to Christian Horn]

