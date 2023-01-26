The role of long-distance communication in human history
If one has a knee-jerk reaction to attribute all distant cultural resemblances to chance coincidence (independent invention), that would be to make a mockery of human mobility and adaptability. It would be as if people never deigned or had the opportunity to borrow something from another group.
I can give hundreds of long distance cultural correspondences that could not possibly have been due to chance coincidence — so complicated, intricate, and exact are they, especially when accompanied by textual, artistic, and other types of evidence, much of it hard / material. Moreover, we often have the bodies and the goods and the words — at transitional stages and times — to go along with the transmission. For some examples, see the "Selected readings" below. Many more could be adduced.
I'll just focus for a little bit on the spread of things Iranian from Southeast Europe to East Asia. For a detailed investigation of Scythian art and material culture across the Eurasian continent during the 1st millennium BC and 1st millenniun AD, see Petya Andreeva, “Fantastic Beasts of the Eurasian Steppes: Toward a Revisionist Approach to Animal-Style Art,” PhD Dissertation (University of Pennsylvania, 2018), with 164 illustrations and 2 maps (link).
Petya is also the guest editor for a special issue of Arts dedicated to the Zoomorphic Arts of Ancient Central Eurasia, with a set of fascinating papers on Scythians / Saka / sāi 塞 (Middle Sinitic /sək̚/, Old Sinitic /*slɯːɡ/), as well as Xiongnu (Huns).
If you want good linguistic and biological evidence for Iranian words being borrowed into Sinitic, see Berthold Laufer's venerable Sino-Iranica: Chinese Contributions to the History of Civilization in Ancient Iran, Publication 201, Anthropological Series, Vol. XV, No. 3 (Chicago: Field Museum of Natural History, 1919), including those for "grape" (and the whole technology of true winemaking), "coral" (from the Khotanese studies of Harold Bailey), and so forth.
See also the remarkable article by Zhu Qingzhi, "Some Linguistic Evidence for Early Cultural Exchange Between China and India", Sino-Platonic Papers, 66 (March, 1995), 1-7 (pdf) which discusses five pre-Buddhist (!) borrowings from Sanskrit into Sinitic. It is telling that four out of five of these early Sanskrit borrowings in Sinitic have to do with go गो / niú 牛 ("cattle"). The paramount importance of cows in Indian culture is well known. So how did these pre-Buddhist Sanskrit terms get into Sinitic so early? Did they soar over the towering Himalayas or osmose through the distant seas? Or did people bring them?
Originally, we all came from Africa anyway. That took a mighty lot of trekking to get where we are now, n'est-ce pas?
In sum, in writing the history of human civilization, we have to take into account both cultural transmission and independent invention, bearing in mind that so-called independent invention is not really totally independent (i.e., chance coincidence, as though it were some sort of spontaneous combustion). It is naive to think so, since even "independent invention" takes place in a framework or matrix of cultural elements, some of which demonstrably came from abroad.
Please keep a balance in your outlook on the question of transmission vs. chance coincidence. It is not a matter of one or the other. In different circumstances, they both may be true.
Finally, please remain civil and respectful in all discussions on this blog.
Scott P. said,
January 26, 2023 @ 9:29 am
In sum, in writing the history of human civilization, we have to take into account both cultural transmission and independent invention, bearing in mind that so-called independent invention is not really totally independent (i.e., chance coincidence, as though it were some sort of spontaneous combustion). It is naive to think so, since even "independent invention" takes place in a framework or matrix of cultural elements, some of which demonstrably came from abroad.
There are certainly instances of independent invention, such as the domestication of cotton in both Southern Asia and South America, the independent invention of writing in Mesopotamia and Mesoamerica, etc.
Richard Hershberger said,
January 26, 2023 @ 9:54 am
I sense that this post jumps into an ongoing argument that I haven't been following. My guess is that there has been a reaction to the standard wisdom of a century or so ago that similarities imply interaction, as in There are pyramids in Egypt. There are pyramids in Meso-America. The only possible explanation is that Egyptians sailed to America. This is obvious nonsense. The pyramid is the engineering solution to building tall with stone. Two peoples presented with the problem will naturally arrive at the same solution. So I suspect that there was a backlash, with cultural interaction rejected in circumstances where it ought not be. So here today we have the backlash to the backlash. Did I get that right?
Victor Mair said,
January 26, 2023 @ 10:03 am
@Richard Hershberger
No, you got that quite wrong, from the first sentence to the last.
You have a lot of catchup reading to do.
@Scott P.
Naturellement.
Chris Button said,
January 26, 2023 @ 10:24 am
Small technical note …
I think we can safely drop the -l- in Zhengzhang’s form (I would just go with *sək myself). Looking in the list in his book, the -l- seems to be based on 僿, which is probably unnecessary.
David Marjanović said,
January 26, 2023 @ 1:16 pm
Quite contrary to Prof. Mair's odd response to your comment, we've been arguing here about whether the word for the sweet potato could have been brought to central Polynesia from South America along with the plant itself a few hundred years before European contact. The discussion is ongoing.
Prof. Mair, as interesting as it is to read about pre-Buddhist borrowings from Sanskrit* into Sinitic, I don't understand why you frame this post as a response. To me it's evident that this paragraph from your post is true:
Therefore, we must discuss each potential case separately. We can't solve the problem for all of them at once, and we can't solve one case by solving another.
What have I missed?
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* I do wonder if they're really from Sanskrit or rather from an Iranian language. As you point out, a bunch of Iranian languages was in contact with Sinitic early and often.