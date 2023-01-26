« previous post |

If one has a knee-jerk reaction to attribute all distant cultural resemblances to chance coincidence (independent invention), that would be to make a mockery of human mobility and adaptability. It would be as if people never deigned or had the opportunity to borrow something from another group.

I can give hundreds of long distance cultural correspondences that could not possibly have been due to chance coincidence — so complicated, intricate, and exact are they, especially when accompanied by textual, artistic, and other types of evidence, much of it hard / material. Moreover, we often have the bodies and the goods and the words — at transitional stages and times — to go along with the transmission. For some examples, see the "Selected readings" below. Many more could be adduced.

I'll just focus for a little bit on the spread of things Iranian from Southeast Europe to East Asia. For a detailed investigation of Scythian art and material culture across the Eurasian continent during the 1st millennium BC and 1st millenniun AD, see Petya Andreeva, “Fantastic Beasts of the Eurasian Steppes: Toward a Revisionist Approach to Animal-Style Art,” PhD Dissertation (University of Pennsylvania, 2018), with 164 illustrations and 2 maps (link).

Petya is also the guest editor for a special issue of Arts dedicated to the Zoomorphic Arts of Ancient Central Eurasia, with a set of fascinating papers on Scythians / Saka / sāi 塞 (Middle Sinitic /sək̚/, Old Sinitic /*slɯːɡ/), as well as Xiongnu (Huns).

Bear in mind that this movement of technology and culture across the Steppe began well over a thousand years before the Scythians left Crimea. See Andrew Sherratt's landmark posthumous chapter listed in the "Selected readings" below.

For one instance of Scythian workmanship found in Central and East Asia, consider the archeologically recovered swords described by C. Scott Littleton in his "Were Some of the Xinjiang Mummies 'Epi-Scythians'? An Excursus in Trans-Eurasian Folklore and Mythology." In Victor H. Mair, The Bronze Age and Early Iron Age Peoples of Eastern Central Asia (Washington D.C. and Philadelphia: Institute for the Study of Man and the University of Pennsylvania Museum, 1998), vol. 2, pp. 746-766.

If you want good linguistic and biological evidence for Iranian words being borrowed into Sinitic, see Berthold Laufer's venerable Sino-Iranica: Chinese Contributions to the History of Civilization in Ancient Iran, Publication 201, Anthropological Series, Vol. XV, No. 3 (Chicago: Field Museum of Natural History, 1919), including those for "grape" (and the whole technology of true winemaking), "coral" (from the Khotanese studies of Harold Bailey), and so forth.

See also the remarkable article by Zhu Qingzhi, "Some Linguistic Evidence for Early Cultural Exchange Between China and India", Sino-Platonic Papers, 66 (March, 1995), 1-7 (pdf) which discusses five pre-Buddhist (!) borrowings from Sanskrit into Sinitic. It is telling that four out of five of these early Sanskrit borrowings in Sinitic have to do with go गो / niú 牛 ("cattle"). The paramount importance of cows in Indian culture is well known. So how did these pre-Buddhist Sanskrit terms get into Sinitic so early? Did they soar over the towering Himalayas or osmose through the distant seas? Or did people bring them?

Originally, we all came from Africa anyway. That took a mighty lot of trekking to get where we are now, n'est-ce pas?

In sum, in writing the history of human civilization, we have to take into account both cultural transmission and independent invention, bearing in mind that so-called independent invention is not really totally independent (i.e., chance coincidence, as though it were some sort of spontaneous combustion). It is naive to think so, since even "independent invention" takes place in a framework or matrix of cultural elements, some of which demonstrably came from abroad.

Please keep a balance in your outlook on the question of transmission vs. chance coincidence. It is not a matter of one or the other. In different circumstances, they both may be true.

Selected readings

