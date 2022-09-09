The mystery of sóng (U+2AA0A) ("semen")
Matt Jenkins writes:
Jichang Lulu wrote about 㞞 on the Language Log back in March [see "Selected readings" below], but that post didn't include any reference to (U+2AA0A).
If you want to see what this mysterious character looks like, you can find it here — with some really esoteric variants (N.B.).
Matt asks a good question about "why is the character practically completely absent from character sets and dictionaries?" That's hard to say, especially since it's a heck of a lot simpler to write than 㞞, which it is equal to. One surmise I have is that the mystery character is visually somehow reminiscent of that very nasty character "cào 肏" ("f*ck") (graphically "enter" + "flesh / meat") as in "cào nǐ mā 肏你媽" ("f*ck your mom"), which is beyond the pale, even for all but the most hardened garbage mouth. Of course, one can always, and usually does, avoid "cào 肏" by punningly writing it as cāo 操 ("exercise").
Another possibility is that (U+2AA0A) echoes the shape of the notorious bī 屄 (vulgar "vulva or / and vagina"), which is similarly nearly always replaced by the homophones 逼 or B.
For whatever reason people are avoiding writing the "real" glyph for (U+2AA0A), the enigma of its being missing from character sets, dictionaries, and fonts points to an inalterable verity about the Sinographic writing system: it is essentially open-ended and the number of its potential discrete constituents is infinite. The artist Xú Bīng 徐冰 (b. 1955) proved that with his monumental, epochal installation (1988), "Tiān shū 天書 / 天书" ("Book from the Sky") and other art works (see also "Selected readings"). Anyone, anywhere, anytime can create his or her very own hanzi / kanji / hanja 漢字 / 汉字 ("Sinoglyph") — and many do. One can even advocate combining them with emoji.
