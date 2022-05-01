Capitals and upper case letters
« previous post |
I am a fan of capital letters. They let us know when a noun is a proper noun — the name of a person, a place. But I also have to admit that they are something of a bane at times. For example, I grew up learning that one should capitalize all terms in a title except for prepositions, words of three letters or less, definite and indefinite articles, and so forth. For many publications, however, including here at Language Log, it seems to be house style not to capitalize all the terms of a title over three words in length, unless they are proper nouns.
This indefiniteness about whether or not to use capitals in titles gives me lots of headaches. Because I'm a stickler for bibliographical exactitude, when I'm preparing my list of references and footnotes, it causes me much grief to decide whether to include capitals or not when different sources threat them dissimilarly.
Now, in "The Curse of Capitals and the Theology of Punctuation", Patheos / Anxious Bench (4/28/22), Philip Jenkins says:
I have invented a new discipline, the Theology of Punctuation.
Some years ago, I published a book called Crucible of Faith: The Ancient Revolution That Made Our Modern Religious World, about the couple of centuries preceding Jesus’s time. One of the persistent problems I have relates to capitals and upper case letters. That may sound trivial, but it actually gets to some quite critical issues of translation and interpretation.
Let me take one famous quotation from the Gospels, concerning the birth of Christ. This is from Luke 2 (NIV), and I invite you to look at the punctuation, and the use of upper case letters:
But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”
Nothing seems unusual or improper in that, and it seems natural and indeed essential to use capitals for a word like Savior. When we use capitals, we are making a clear statement about the words that we so dignify. We are stressing that those words represent something special, perhaps THE example of its kind, rather than any generic example. Jesus is to be a Savior, rather than just someone who saves something unspecified. In religion, we mean something totally different if we refer to Virgin rather than virgin, or if we refer to the Father and the Son, rather than the father and the son. To write of God is usually to refer to the one absolute and transcendent Creator (see, I capitalized that – did you notice?) while a god is a more commonplace thing. Often, our editorial decisions carry quite unintentional theological weight.
But here is the problem. Virtually all such decisions are arbitrary, and rely on editorial tradition. When we translate the New Testament, we have no capitals or upper/lower case differences to guide us. Very early Greek New Testament manuscripts are entirely in what we would call capitals or upper case. Hence, there is no distinction between upper and lower case, and thus (in our sense) no word is dignified or distinguished by a capital.
Matthew 6 in Codex Sinaiticus (Public Domain image)
- "Capitalization" (5/27/18)
- "Assortative peeving" (12/29/14)
- "New infrastructure at Language Log Plaza" (4/8/08)
- "Lower Case Names?" (1/18/05) — including the case of e.e. cummings (should there be a space between the two "e's" [how do we deal with the double and single quotation marks here?] and should there be periods after each of the two "e's"? Does the Chicago Manual have clear answers to all such questions? Or should we just learn to live with a little bit of slippage, flexibility, and autonomy? This post begins with e.e. cummings and ends with an Egyptian seal, the first three characters of which spell the name Amon, the second row reads /twtʕnx/, hence Tutankhamen, but I can't spot a capital letter among those hieroglyphs.
- "…'such matters as Opinion, not real worth, gives a value to'" (11/20/16)
- "Aggressive periods and the popularity of linguistic" (11/26/13)
- "Should I capitalize 'l' if I put log2 at beginning of a sentence?" (4/30/18)
- "When should the word "English" be capitalized?" (8/10/10)
- "Uppercase and lowercase letters in Cantonese Romanization" (5/28/20)
- "Loose Romanization for Cantonese" (9/21/19)
- "The Roman Alphabet in Cantonese" (3/23/11)
- "Ask Language Log: The alphabet in China" (11/6/19)
- Mark Hansell, "The Sino-Alphabet: The Assimilation of Roman Letters into the Chinese Writing System," Sino-Platonic Papers, 45 (May, 1994), 1-28 (pdf)
- Helena Riha, "Lettered Words in Chinese: Roman Letters as Morpheme-syllables" (pdf)
- "Zhao C: a Man Who Lost His Name" (2/27/09)
- "Creeping Romanization in Chinese, part 3" (11/25/18)
- "The actuality of emerging digraphia" (3/10/19)
- "Sememic spelling" (3/27/19)
- "Polyscriptal Taiwanese" (7/24/10)
- "Love those letters" (11/3/18)
- "Acronyms in China" (11/2/19)
[Thanks to Barbara Phillips Long, from Shiremanstown, Pa. — nice place name, eh?]
Scott P. said,
May 1, 2022 @ 7:33 pm
Even the existence of something called "Luke 2" is an arbitrary editorial choice!
mg said,
May 1, 2022 @ 7:44 pm
No capitals in Hebrew, either.
Laura Morland said,
May 1, 2022 @ 8:28 pm
"For many publications, however, including here at Language Log, it seems to be house style not to capitalize all the terms of a title over three words in length."
Hmmm… you're one of the two pillars of LL; can't you change it back to the Good Old Ways?
P.S. French never picked up the habit of capitalizing words in titles, except for proper names.
Dick Margulis said,
May 1, 2022 @ 8:53 pm
As for references, take advantage of a reference manager (Zotero, Endnote, or the like). Enter the data once and let the software spit out references in whatever format the journal prefers.
But regarding letterforms, majuscules and miniscules (in the Latin alphabet) have been with us for quite some time, but uppercase and lowercase have only been around since the latter part of the fifteenth century. Before Western printing was done with moveable type, there was no need for cases to sort it into.
julie lee said,
May 1, 2022 @ 8:55 pm
"This indefiniteness about whether or not to use capitals in titles gives me lots of headaches."
This made me want to cry. I've had those headaches.
"The Curse of Quotation Marks"
This made me laugh. I know the curse.
I see the post has "Sinographic". Then it should be Sinology, like
Egyptology. But the Cambridge English Dictionary has "sinology" and "sinicize". Also "anglicize" but "Americanize".
Thanks, Professor Mair. I love this post.
Mehmet Oguz Derin said,
May 1, 2022 @ 9:06 pm
Old Turkic script also does not have a notion of capitals; also, I did not notice any particular attention to word separator when it comes to fictional or actual entities of importance.
Greg Ralph said,
May 1, 2022 @ 9:20 pm
On the use of capitals in South Asian-derived scripts, Javanese has "aksara gedhe" (Large Letters) which are used to signify respect or importance in much the same way that capitals are. It's been a long time since I studied Javanese, but I seem to recall that the aksara gedhe derived from letters for aspirated consonants which weren't required in Modern Javanese (although were used in Old Javanese because of the significant Sanskrit vocabulary).
Barbara Phillips Long said,
May 1, 2022 @ 10:21 pm
@ Dick Margulis —
Beyond majuscule and minuscule and upper and lower case there are “small capitals” and “petite capitals”:
Research by Margaret M. Smith concluded that the use of small caps was probably popularised by Johann Froben in the early 16th century, who used them extensively from 1516.[1] Froben may have been influenced by Aldus Manutius, who used very small capitals with printing Greek and at the start of lines of italic, copying a style common in manuscripts at the time, and sometimes used these capitals to set headings in his printing; as a result these headings were in all caps, but in capitals from a smaller font than the body text type.[1] The idea caught on in France, where small capitals were used by Simon de Colines, Robert Estienne and Claude Garamond.[1][8][9] Johannes Philippus de Lignamine used small caps in the 1470s, but apparently was not copied at the time.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Small_caps
Michèle Sharik Pituley said,
May 1, 2022 @ 10:47 pm
I would love to know more about The Curse of Quotation Marks!
Andrew Usher said,
May 1, 2022 @ 10:48 pm
Letter case (or whatever you want to call it) is a part of English and has been so since before printing. Errors in capitalisation are no different than errors in spelling. The fact that lowercase 'christ' is flagged by spell-checkers in not 'theological correctness' but a reflection of actual English use – 'Christ' is always so written even when not referring to Jesus, while 'Messiah/messiah' isn't always.
So the use of capitals in a translations is not fundamentally different from other issues in translation; there is no translation without some interpretation, and in the case of the Bible the original intent is quite often unclear. In such cases an unbiased translator simply has to decide what is most likely.
k_over_hbarc at yahoo.com