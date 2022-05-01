« previous post |

I am a fan of capital letters. They let us know when a noun is a proper noun — the name of a person, a place. But I also have to admit that they are something of a bane at times. For example, I grew up learning that one should capitalize all terms in a title except for prepositions, words of three letters or less, definite and indefinite articles, and so forth. For many publications, however, including here at Language Log, it seems to be house style not to capitalize all the terms of a title over three words in length, unless they are proper nouns.

This indefiniteness about whether or not to use capitals in titles gives me lots of headaches. Because I'm a stickler for bibliographical exactitude, when I'm preparing my list of references and footnotes, it causes me much grief to decide whether to include capitals or not when different sources threat them dissimilarly.

Now, in "The Curse of Capitals and the Theology of Punctuation", Patheos / Anxious Bench (4/28/22), Philip Jenkins says:

I have invented a new discipline, the Theology of Punctuation.

Some years ago, I published a book called Crucible of Faith: The Ancient Revolution That Made Our Modern Religious World, about the couple of centuries preceding Jesus’s time. One of the persistent problems I have relates to capitals and upper case letters. That may sound trivial, but it actually gets to some quite critical issues of translation and interpretation.

Let me take one famous quotation from the Gospels, concerning the birth of Christ. This is from Luke 2 (NIV), and I invite you to look at the punctuation, and the use of upper case letters:

But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”

Nothing seems unusual or improper in that, and it seems natural and indeed essential to use capitals for a word like Savior. When we use capitals, we are making a clear statement about the words that we so dignify. We are stressing that those words represent something special, perhaps THE example of its kind, rather than any generic example. Jesus is to be a Savior, rather than just someone who saves something unspecified. In religion, we mean something totally different if we refer to Virgin rather than virgin, or if we refer to the Father and the Son, rather than the father and the son. To write of God is usually to refer to the one absolute and transcendent Creator (see, I capitalized that – did you notice?) while a god is a more commonplace thing. Often, our editorial decisions carry quite unintentional theological weight.

But here is the problem. Virtually all such decisions are arbitrary, and rely on editorial tradition. When we translate the New Testament, we have no capitals or upper/lower case differences to guide us. Very early Greek New Testament manuscripts are entirely in what we would call capitals or upper case. Hence, there is no distinction between upper and lower case, and thus (in our sense) no word is dignified or distinguished by a capital.

Matthew 6 in Codex Sinaiticus (Public Domain image)

When we read Peter’s confession of faith in Mark 8.29, he declares that “Su ei ho christos.” That can just as legitimately be translated in any of the following ways: You are the Christ You are the christ You are the Messiah You are the messiah You are the Anointed You are the anointed You are the Anointed One You are the anointed one. All are correct, or at least defensible. You see what a difference capitals make? Not to mention the decision to translate a word in one particular form, rather than retaining its literal and original meaning. Incidentally, my spellcheck tries to enforce theological correctness by insisting I capitalize Christ. Jenkins provides a number of other similar capitalization conundrums and closes by remarking that he has also discussed "The Curse of Quotation Marks", which I shall post on if enough readers are interested in that subject. Incidentally, there are no capitals in Sinographic writing, though, to show respect to an emperor, for example, authors / editors will often break the flow of a text in mid vertical line and skip up to the top of the next line, which may be elevated a bit. So far as I know, there are also no capitals in Devanagari and other South Asian scripts. Selected readings

[Thanks to Barbara Phillips Long, from Shiremanstown, Pa. — nice place name, eh?]

Permalink