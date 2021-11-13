Data, information, knowledge, insight, wisdom, and Conspiracy Theory

The relationships among these different types of knowing has always been something that intrigued me.  Now it's all spelled out diagrammatically:

In trying to find out where this cartoon originated, I quickly learned that it is everywhere, and that it has become a veritable meme, with countless modifications.

The only apparent claim of ownership that I can find is here.  However, the claimant ("The Channel Surfer") doesn't explain whether "designed by" means that he/she designed the image or merely 'designed' the poster by pasting the image onto it.

Based on a reverse image search, the earliest version appears to be this Imgur post from Aug. 15, 2020. That in turn was inspired by this image from Gaping Void.

This tweet shows how the meme evolved.

Here are a bunch of additional examples:




The bottom right variant of the penultimate panel (the same one with gradations of color that occurs in Gaping Void), even gets into the realm of colormaps and painbows, which we have recently been discussing on Language Log.

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf and Ben Zimmer]

  1. Bloix said,

    November 13, 2021 @ 7:07 pm

    What I find interesting about this is that all the examples omit what are for most people the two most commonly used and compelling sources of knowledge:
    1) Sensory perception
    2) Authority

