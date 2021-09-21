« previous post |

In various publications and Language Log posts over the years, I have collected scores of old polysyllabic words (e.g., those for reindeer, phoenix, coral, spider, earthworm, butterfly, dragonfly, balloon lute, meandering / winding, etc., which proves that Sinitic has never been strictly monosyllabic, although that is a common misapprehension, even among many scholars. The reason I call the one featured in this post "another early polysyllabic Sinitic word" is because I don't think I've ever pointed it out before.

The word in question is géjiè 蛤蚧 ("gecko"). It has a southern provenance, and is recorded in writing as early as the turn of the first millennium in Fāngyán 方言 (Topolects), 8, the dictionary of regionalisms by Yang Xiong (53 BC–18 AD); full title Yóuxuān shǐzhĕ juédài yǔ shì biéguó fāngyán (輶軒使者絕代語釋別國方言 (Local expressions of other countries in times immemorial explained by the Light-Carriage Messenger). See Hànyǔ dà cídiǎn 漢語大詞典 (Unabridged dictionary of Sinitic), 8.842a, where Yang is cited as using the orthographic variant 蛤解, and his attestation of this term and its writing are confirmed by the great commentator on ancient texts, Guo Pu (276-324 AD).



Here are the pronunciations of géjiè 蛤蚧 ("gecko") in a number of modern Sinitic topolects:

The English word "gecko" entered the language around the 18th c. and derives from Javanese or Malay ge'kok (probably of imitative origin).

1774, from Malay (Austronesian) gekoq, said to be imitative of its cry. Earlier forms in English were chacco (1711), jackoa (1727).

What does a gecko sound like? This is important because it is generally agreed that this is how it got its name:

The most commonly heard sound of the Asian House Gecko is a series of soft chirping or 'chapping' calls [VHM: N.B.!!), often transliterated as a series of 'chuck, chuck, chuck or 'tup, tup, tup' notes.

VHM: Listen to the recording of the gecko's call. Does it end with a "-k" or a "-p"?

My impression is that many polysyllabic terms in early Sinitic were borrowed from other language families, but this remains to be rigorously demonstrated in many cases, though — as has been shown for "coral", "grape", and "balloon guitar", all of which derive from Iranian languages — there is no doubt about the foreign origin of a number of polysyllabic words that are still common in modern Sinitic languages.

