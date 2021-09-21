Another early polysyllabic Sinitic word
« previous post |
In various publications and Language Log posts over the years, I have collected scores of old polysyllabic words (e.g., those for reindeer, phoenix, coral, spider, earthworm, butterfly, dragonfly, balloon lute, meandering / winding, etc., which proves that Sinitic has never been strictly monosyllabic, although that is a common misapprehension, even among many scholars. The reason I call the one featured in this post "another early polysyllabic Sinitic word" is because I don't think I've ever pointed it out before.
The word in question is géjiè 蛤蚧 ("gecko"). It has a southern provenance, and is recorded in writing as early as the turn of the first millennium in Fāngyán 方言 (Topolects), 8, the dictionary of regionalisms by Yang Xiong (53 BC–18 AD); full title Yóuxuān shǐzhĕ juédài yǔ shì biéguó fāngyán (輶軒使者絕代語釋別國方言 (Local expressions of other countries in times immemorial explained by the Light-Carriage Messenger). See Hànyǔ dà cídiǎn 漢語大詞典 (Unabridged dictionary of Sinitic), 8.842a, where Yang is cited as using the orthographic variant 蛤解, and his attestation of this term and its writing are confirmed by the great commentator on ancient texts, Guo Pu (276-324 AD).
Here are the pronunciations of géjiè 蛤蚧 ("gecko") in a number of modern Sinitic topolects:
- Mandarin
- (Standard Chinese)+
- Pinyin:
- Zhuyin: ㄍㄜˊ ㄐㄧㄝˋ
- Gwoyeu Romatzyh:
gerjieh
- Tongyong Pinyin:
géjiè
- Sinological IPA (key): /kɤ³⁵ t͡ɕjɛ⁵¹/
- (Standard Chinese)+
- Cantonese
- (Standard Cantonese, Guangzhou)+
- Jyutping: gap3 gaai3-2
- Yale: gap gáai
- Cantonese Pinyin: gap8 gaai3-2
- Guangdong Romanization: geb3 gai2
- Sinological IPA (key): /kɐp̚³ käːi̯³³⁻³⁵/
- (Standard Cantonese, Guangzhou)+
- Min Nan
(source)
The English word "gecko" entered the language around the 18th c. and derives from Javanese or Malay ge'kok (probably of imitative origin).
1774, from Malay (Austronesian) gekoq, said to be imitative of its cry. Earlier forms in English were chacco (1711), jackoa (1727).
What does a gecko sound like? This is important because it is generally agreed that this is how it got its name:
The most commonly heard sound of the Asian House Gecko is a series of soft chirping or 'chapping' calls [VHM: N.B.!!), often transliterated as a series of 'chuck, chuck, chuck or 'tup, tup, tup' notes.
(source)
VHM: Listen to the recording of the gecko's call. Does it end with a "-k" or a "-p"?
My impression is that many polysyllabic terms in early Sinitic were borrowed from other language families, but this remains to be rigorously demonstrated in many cases, though — as has been shown for "coral", "grape", and "balloon guitar", all of which derive from Iranian languages — there is no doubt about the foreign origin of a number of polysyllabic words that are still common in modern Sinitic languages.
Selected readings
- "The concept of word in Sinitic" (10/3/18)
- "Polysyllabic characters in Chinese writing" (8/2/11)
- "Words in Mandarin: twin kle twin kle lit tle star" (8/14/12)
- "Polysyllabic characters revisited " (6/18/15)
- "A new polysyllabic character" (4/3/16)
- "Yet another polysyllabic Chinese character" (10/31/16)
- "Of knots, pimples, and Sinitic reconstructions" (11/12/19)
- "Too hard to translate soup" (9/2/18)
- "Awesome foods" (2/23/15)
- "Language vs. script" (11/21/16)
- "Macaque and Old Sinitic reconstructions" (12/17/20)
- "Makaku, macaco, macaque, macaca…" (8/16/06)
- "Of reindeer and Old Sinitic reconstructions" (12/23/18)
- "Historical dialectology and the Poetry Classic" (7/9/20) — with a nice, extensive bibliography
- "What a prehistoric pair of pretty pants can tell us about the spread of early languages" (4/3/21)
- Wikipedia article on the book, Fangyan, by Yang Xiong.
Michael Cannings said,
September 21, 2021 @ 5:37 am
I love these little beasts, and reading this post is when I learned that they are formally called géjiè. I've always called them bìhǔ 壁虎 (“wall tiger”), as most Taiwanese people do.
Jayarava Attwood said,
September 21, 2021 @ 6:00 am
My favourite polysyllabic Sinitic word is a neologism coined by Kumārajīva (or more likely his Chinese collaborators), i.e. yǐ wú suǒ dé gù 以無所得故, used to translate the Sanskrit word anupalambhayogena or the phrase taccānupalambhayogena. Mistranslated in the Sanskrit Heart Sutra as aprāptitvāt.
S Frankel said,
September 21, 2021 @ 6:25 am
One common sound of the tokay gecko (Latin: Gekko [sic] gecko) sounds like [ˈgɛk:ɔ] but that species has several different vocalizations include [tɔˈk:ɛ] , a characteristic of male speech, which can be glossed roughly as 'Hey, baby, want to spend some quality time together?'
The word in Italian is peculiar. It's pronounced [d͡ʒɛk:ɔ], which must have derived from the spelling because the animals don't say anything like that themselves.
Steve Jones said,
September 21, 2021 @ 7:07 am
Good! I may have mentioned this before, but whereas indigenous and ancient Chinese musical instruments usually consist of one single character, those imported from outside China (generally Central Asia) tend to have two characters!
https://stephenjones.blog/2016/12/19/organology/