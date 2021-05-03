« previous post |

The name of my favorite pastry shop in Philadelphia's Chinatown is Bǎobǐng diàn 飽餅店 (English name "Mayflower Bakery & Cafe"). They serve all sorts of Chinese pastries, cakes, buns, turnovers, etc. Their egg tarts (dàntà 蛋撻) are divine, and you can get everything at scandalously reduced prices late in the afternoon.

Nearly all of the Chinese friends who go to Bǎobǐng diàn 飽餅店 with me think the name is strange and believe that, if anything, it should be Bāobǐng diàn 包餅店, but even that seems rather odd to them.

Diàn 店 means "shop", so we won't worry about that. Bāobǐng 包餅 would mean "bun and (flat)cake / pie / cookie / pastry", which my friends can make sense of, but they are not familiar with that wording. On the other hand, bǎobǐng 飽餅 would mean "full (flat)cake / pie / cookie / pastry", which they have a hard time making sense of, though most of them just say, "Well, they must mean they are a shop whose (flat)cakes / pies / cookies / and pastries will / can make you full".

Oy, the joys of naming in Chinese!

Several of my acquaintances suspected that, because most Chinatowns in America are still heavily weighted toward Cantonese usages and practices, that the expression "bǎobǐng 飽餅" ("full [flat]cake / pie / cookie / pastry") might be Cantonese. I checked with Bob Bauer to see if that were (hah!) indeed the case, and here is his reply:

When I saw this word 飽餅, I drew a blank, that is, I don't recognize it.



I've checked all my relevant Cantonese references and couldn't find it.



I've also checked my DeFrancis Chinese-English Comprehensive Dictionary and couldn't find it there.

Since there are a few "bǎobǐng diàn 飽餅店" ("full [flat]cake / pie / cookie / pastry shops") scattered around the globe, to write it that way can't be completely wrong, i.e., some people must think it's quite all right.

Here again, Bob Bauer had something pertinent to say:

I’ve just Googled 飽餅 and find that it is used in the names of a chain of Hong Kong bakeries called 飽餅王 and 飽餅皇. The English name on the shops is translated as "Bakery King".



I’m wondering if 飽餅 baau2/1 bing2 could be a kind of compound noun meaning ‘bread and cake’.

I think Bob's instinct is correct, and will explain my reasoning in the following paragraph.

I have a different theory than my friends' makeshift, forced explanation that it's a shop where the cakes, etc. make you full. Namely, I think that someone, somewhere along the way, miswrote bāo 包 ("bun") as bǎo 飽 ("full"), thinking, "What the heck, it's something you eat, so why don't we just add the 'eat / food' semantophore?" Maybe they did it intentionally — as a joke, to be clever (making a graphic pun that means both "bun" and "full" at the same time), or just to be different. But maybe not. Maybe they just made a flat-out mistake.

And so it goes in the evolution of writing systems (entrenched misspellings, miswritings, mispronunciations", etc.

