Full pastry shop
« previous post |
The name of my favorite pastry shop in Philadelphia's Chinatown is Bǎobǐng diàn 飽餅店 (English name "Mayflower Bakery & Cafe"). They serve all sorts of Chinese pastries, cakes, buns, turnovers, etc. Their egg tarts (dàntà 蛋撻) are divine, and you can get everything at scandalously reduced prices late in the afternoon.
Nearly all of the Chinese friends who go to Bǎobǐng diàn 飽餅店 with me think the name is strange and believe that, if anything, it should be Bāobǐng diàn 包餅店, but even that seems rather odd to them.
Diàn 店 means "shop", so we won't worry about that. Bāobǐng 包餅 would mean "bun and (flat)cake / pie / cookie / pastry", which my friends can make sense of, but they are not familiar with that wording. On the other hand, bǎobǐng 飽餅 would mean "full (flat)cake / pie / cookie / pastry", which they have a hard time making sense of, though most of them just say, "Well, they must mean they are a shop whose (flat)cakes / pies / cookies / and pastries will / can make you full".
Oy, the joys of naming in Chinese!
Several of my acquaintances suspected that, because most Chinatowns in America are still heavily weighted toward Cantonese usages and practices, that the expression "bǎobǐng 飽餅" ("full [flat]cake / pie / cookie / pastry") might be Cantonese. I checked with Bob Bauer to see if that were (hah!) indeed the case, and here is his reply:
When I saw this word 飽餅, I drew a blank, that is, I don't recognize it.
I've checked all my relevant Cantonese references and couldn't find it.
I've also checked my DeFrancis Chinese-English Comprehensive Dictionary and couldn't find it there.
Since there are a few "bǎobǐng diàn 飽餅店" ("full [flat]cake / pie / cookie / pastry shops") scattered around the globe, to write it that way can't be completely wrong, i.e., some people must think it's quite all right.
Here again, Bob Bauer had something pertinent to say:
I’ve just Googled 飽餅 and find that it is used in the names of a chain of Hong Kong bakeries called 飽餅王 and 飽餅皇. The English name on the shops is translated as "Bakery King".
I’m wondering if 飽餅 baau2/1 bing2 could be a kind of compound noun meaning ‘bread and cake’.
I think Bob's instinct is correct, and will explain my reasoning in the following paragraph.
I have a different theory than my friends' makeshift, forced explanation that it's a shop where the cakes, etc. make you full. Namely, I think that someone, somewhere along the way, miswrote bāo 包 ("bun") as bǎo 飽 ("full"), thinking, "What the heck, it's something you eat, so why don't we just add the 'eat / food' semantophore?" Maybe they did it intentionally — as a joke, to be clever (making a graphic pun that means both "bun" and "full" at the same time), or just to be different. But maybe not. Maybe they just made a flat-out mistake.
And so it goes in the evolution of writing systems (entrenched misspellings, miswritings, mispronunciations", etc.
Selected readings
- "Egg tarts around the world: a brief survey" (9/22/18)
- "Timid and rapidly grown prostitutes" (6/2/11)
- "Sayable but not writable" (9/12/13)
- "Multilingualism in Philadelphia's Chinatown" (12/14/19)
- "Recognizing half of a character and half of a word" (5/2/21)
- "Massive miswriting" (7/25/18)
- "Character Amnesia" (7/22/10)
- "Character amnesia revisited" (12/13/12)
- "Spelling bees and character amnesia" (8/7/13)
- "Character amnesia and the emergence of digraphia" (9/25/13)
- "Dumpling ingredients and character amnesia" (10/18/14)
- "Character amnesia in 1793-1794" (4/24/14)
- "Japanese survey on forgetting how to write kanji" (9/24/12)
- "Character amnesia redux" (4/22/16)
- "Character amnesia and kanji attachment" (2/24/16)
- "Character crises" (6/15/18)
- "Firestorm over Chinese characters" (5/23/16)
- "Spelling mistakes in English and miswritten characters in Chinese" (12/18/12)
- "Embarrassing amnesia" (10/20/14)
- "Character amnesia and the emergence of digraphia" (9/25/13)
- "Sayable but not writable" (9/12/13)
- "Kanji amnesia of the week" (7/25/20)
- "Japanese survey on forgetting how to write kanji" (9/24/12)
Carl said,
May 3, 2021 @ 8:30 am
We’re all familiar with the tradition of playful misspelling in English store names (Kwikee Mart, Stop N Go, Toys R Us, etc.). This also exists in Japan, where playful ateji can become the standard spellings eventually. (Sushi ought to be vinegared rice not longevity official.)
Does a similar tradition exist for Hanzi?
Victor Mair said,
May 3, 2021 @ 8:56 am
From Zihan Guo:
I really like your theory of it being a pun. I personally feel that 飽餅店 is visually nicer, quaint, and more consistent than 包餅店 (which looks like you stuff randomly a traditional character between two simplified ones).
Victor Mair said,
May 3, 2021 @ 9:14 am
From Bob Bauer:
Please see the lexical entry “baau2/1 飽” on page 33 of the ABC Cantonese-English Comprehensive Dictionary where it is said to be an alternative written form for 包 baau1 and is defined as “bun, roll, i.e. a type of small, round-shaped bread”.
[VHM: This additional information does not negate anything that has been said above, only enhances it.]
Annie Chan said,
May 3, 2021 @ 9:18 am
Cantonese pastries are my guilty (and nostalgic) pleasure so I am feeling compelled to chime in. The choice of writing 飽 instead of 包 may be explained by the intention to use a near-homophonous food-specific character that carries the auspicious meaning of being sated and fulfilled (a common practice in Cantonese business nomenclature), rather than simply 包, which describes basically anything that is contained/wrapped, including non-food items.
unekdoud said,
May 3, 2021 @ 9:39 am
The aesthetic explanation reminds me of Chinese chess / xiangqi, where your cannon is 砲 or 炮 or 包 depending on which color you're playing.
Victor Mair said,
May 3, 2021 @ 10:39 am
That is VERY COOL, unekdoud!