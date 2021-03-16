Myopia in the Middle Kingdom
Latest chapter of the perpetual litany against the epidemic of nearsightedness in the homeland of sinograms:
"China rolls out mandatory national standards to prevent myopia among students", Zhang Jinruo, People's Daily (3/16/21)
The abnormally high incidence of myopia among Chinese children has been noted and bemoaned for decades. Governments have repeatedly declared war on nearsightedness. Here's today's installment:
A set of mandatory national standards on juvenile myopia prevention was put into practice in China since March 1, requiring all school supplies to meet myopia prevention criterions, from paper materials such as text books, to classroom lighting and multimedia teaching systems.
All schools supplies produced, manufactured, operated and provided by enterprises, primary and middle schools, vocational high schools, kindergartens and after-school training institutions, must comply with the standards.
According to the World Report on Vision released by the World Health Organization last year, myopia affected about 2.6 billion people around the world, and its penetration among children and adolescents was kept rising. In China, around 60 percent of children and over 90 percent of adolescents suffer from this common refractive error.
Myopia rates among Chinese primary, middle school and high school students rose 15.2 percent, 8.2 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively in the first half of 2020 compared with those at the end of 2019, said a survey done by the Ministry of Education that investigated students in nine Chinese provinces.
These alarming statistics and rising rates are nothing new. They have been decried year after year after year. Laws, decrees, and regulations are passed, but nothing changes. It only gets worse.
The newly implemented standards will prevent and control myopia from multiple aspects, said the State Administration for Market Regulation.
For instance, the standards have different requirements on the font sizes adopted by textbooks for different grades. Textbooks for first- and second-graders must be printed with characters not less than point size 16, and those for third- and fourth-graders must be printed with characters not less than point size 14. The font size for fifth- to ninth-graders, as well as high school students must be equal to or larger than point size 12, while that for preschool materials must be not less than point size 16.
The standards also request textbooks and exercise books to be neatly printed without any visible smudge. Ink on study-use paper must be evenly distributed. Blurry prints and obvious watermarks are not tolerated.
Besides, flickering of multimedia teaching systems shall be imperceptible, and the systems shall comply with blue light protection requirements and offer suitable screen brightness.
=====
In my estimation, all such ophthalmological handwringing misses the main two points:
1. Sinograms by nature are highly demanding of visual acuity to differentiate among the thousands it is necessary to know for literacy.
2. The extraordinary emphasis on high examination scores (starting from a tender age through college) to get into the best schools and go abroad means that students are compelled to study a maximum number of hours per day, getting little exercise and time outside.
Of course, there are many other factors, such as the habit of reading outside of school in poor lighting, even when lighting in the classroom is adequate, which is not always the case. Still, if the government wants to lower the myopia rates in China, they need to face these two issues and take appropriate steps to improve the situation.
I'll believe it when I see it.
Selected reading
- "Copying characters" (2/11/13) — begins with a photo that brings tears to my eyes
- "The cost of illiteracy in China" (3/31/12) — The strained look of the little girl in the photograph accompanying the post speaks volumes! One often sees exactly that look (note especially the pinched brow) on the faces of children (and even adults!) who are trying to extract sounds and meanings from the densely packed, complicated strokes of the morphosyllables on a page. This is not to mention that the texts children are asked to read at a young age are poorly written, employ an execrable style (too wooden and grown-up, semivernacular-semiclassical, etc.), and are on dull subjects that are completely inappropriate for elementary and middle (junior high) school pupils.
[h.t. Jim Fanell]
Keith said,
March 16, 2021 @ 1:02 pm
I seem to remember reading about a study into the problem of myopia in schoolchildren in the PRC a while ago, that studied the rates of myopia in populations of ethnic Chinese children in Australia and in Singapore (if I remember rightly).
The study suggested that the biggest environmental difference between the children in Australia and those in Singapore was that the Australian children spent much more time each day outdoors in natural light, and that exposure to UV light signalled to the eyeball to stop growing. In the Singaporean children, lack of exposure to UV light meant that their eyeballs continued to grow, increasing slightly the distance between the cornea and the retina, causing the myopia.
An internet search throws up a few papers that might match my recollection, but many seem to requite an academic subscription to be able to read them.
"Myopia, Lifestyle, and Schooling in Students of Chinese Ethnicity in Singapore and Sydney", published at the link below looks like a likely candidate.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/5438224_Myopia_Lifestyle_and_Schooling_in_Students_of_Chinese_Ethnicity_in_Singapore_and_Sydney