Toddler writes numerals

January 31, 2021 @ 5:48 pm · Filed by under Language teaching and learning, Numbers, Writing

« previous post |

(source)

She doesn't write the numerals the same way I do, but she certainly has a consistent system of stroke order that she follows.

I think there are many different ways to write the numerals, not only among different cultures, but idiosyncratically within cultures as well.

 

Selected readings

[h.t. Antonio Lopez Banderas]

January 31, 2021 @ 5:48 pm · Filed by under Language teaching and learning, Numbers, Writing


Leave a Comment