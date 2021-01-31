Toddler writes numerals
(source)
She doesn't write the numerals the same way I do, but she certainly has a consistent system of stroke order that she follows.
I think there are many different ways to write the numerals, not only among different cultures, but idiosyncratically within cultures as well.
[h.t. Antonio Lopez Banderas]