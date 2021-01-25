Hokkien renaissance
« previous post |
This is cause for rejoicing:
"Meet the Malaysian on a mission to make Hokkien great again, amid Mandarin’s rising popularity in Southeast Asia"
Linguist Sim Tze Wei has been accused of trying to divide the Chinese people, as there are those who see the use of other Chinese languages ‘as a sign of disunity and weakness’
But he points out that Chinese immigrants to Asia have for generations been speaking their own languages, which are being edged out as more turn to learning Mandarin
Randy Mulyanto, SCMP, 1/24/21
When Sim Tze Wei began working to raise awareness of the Hokkien language, he never expected he would be accused of trying to divide the Chinese people.
“Han Chinese nationalists everywhere are keen to equate Mandarin to [real] Chinese,” said Sim, adding that there are those who find ethnic Chinese people speaking in Chinese languages other than Mandarin “as a sign of disunity and weakness”.
The Malaysian-Chinese linguist, who is in his mid-30s, is president of the Hokkien Language Association of Penang. Through the association, Sim is campaigning for the wider use of Hokkien, and advocating that it be reinstated as a language of instruction in independent and Chinese primary schools in the northern Malaysian state, as he fears Hokkien will “continue to be eroded by Mandarin and English”.
Sim grew up in Penang and spoke Teochew with his family, before picking up Hokkien from residents of the state, where it is the lingua franca of the majority ethnically Chinese population – who originally emigrated from the southern Chinese province of Fujian.
“Hokkien, being one of the largest linguistic groups in Malaysia, is one of the few southern Chinese languages that stand a chance to survive,” he said. “I grew up with it and I have the knowledge to do something about it.”
He said Hokkien was “not a subset or dialect of Mandarin”, with the latter originating in the country’s north.
“By calling Hokkien a Chinese dialect, people would perceive Hokkien as a dialect of Mandarin, and through that, [Han Chinese nationalists] would achieve their aim of denigrating the status of Hokkien,” Sim said.
…
Catherine Churchman, who lectures in Asian studies at the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, predicted five years ago during field work in Penang that the language would disappear in three decades’ time unless something changed.
Churchman, who has been studying Hokkien since 2000 and is currently working on a Penang Hokkien-English dictionary, explains that many Penang locals were told in school that there was no use for Hokkien.
“If I see [more] parents speaking Hokkien to their children and [more] children speaking Hokkien to each other again, [only] then I will say that the renaissance is happening,” she said.
…
“Han [Chinese] nationalists believe that this single Chinese language has since diverged into different dialects and therefore should be rectified in order to make Chinese people great again,” he said.
“Saying that ethnic Chinese have to speak Mandarin in order to be considered ‘legit Chinese’ is like saying every European has to speak English to be considered a ‘legit European’.”
…
Sim should be applauded for his clear linguistic understanding of Hokkien as a separate language, not a dialect of Mandarin. Hokkien and Mandarin are both daughters of their parent Sinitic mother, with Mandarin being by far the younger of the two (perhaps the youngest of all Sinitic languages, and one that is heavily influenced by northern, non-Sinitic languages), and Hokkien representing one of the oldest (perhaps the oldest living descendant of the parent Sinitic Muttersprache).
Selected readings
- "Our Taiwan" (11/19/13)
- "Polyscriptal Taiwanese" (7/24/10)
- "No character for the most frequent morpheme in Taiwanese" (12/10/13)
- "On not speaking Taiwanese" (12/2/18)
- Victor H. Mair, "How to Forget Your Mother Tongue and Remember Your National Language" (2003)
- Deborah Beaser, "The Outlook for Taiwanese Language Preservation ", Sino-Platonic Papers, 172 (August, 2006), 1-18 (free pdf)
- Christine Louise Lin, "The Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and the Advocacy of Local Autonomy", Sino-Platonic Papers, 92 (January, 1999), xiii + 136 (free pdf)
Alvin Lin, "Writing Taiwanese: The Development of Modern Written Taiwanese", Sino-Platonic Papers, 89 (January, 1999), 4 + 41 + 4 (free pdf)
- Ralph Jennings, "Isolation-wary, Chinese-speaking Taiwan moves to make English an official language", Los Angeles Times (10/15/18)
- "The geo-, socio-, ethno-, and politicolinguistics of Taiwan" (7/24/18)
- "The Opacity and Difficulty of the Chinese Script" (9/18/08)
- "Vitally worst: 'Chinese' sounds like 'to tear you to die'" (4/7/07)
- "Writing Sinitic languages with phonetic scripts" (5/20/16)
- "Confessions of an Ex-Hokkien Creationist" (9/20/16)
- "Eurasian eureka" (9/12/16)
- "Trainspotting-like Voices in Chinese" (3/12/11)
- "The Base, Al Qaeda, and gays in China" (8/12/13)
- "Yet another polysyllabic Chinese character" (10/31/16)
- "Progress in the war on Chinglish" (12/2/17)
- "Hokkien in Singapore" (9/16/16)
- "Hoklo" (9/18/16)
- "The importance of being and speaking Taiwanese" (7/21/20)
- "Graduation speech by a West African student at National Taiwan University" (6/10/20)
- "French girl sells crêpes in a Taiwan market" (4/9/20)
- "Writing Taiwanese with Romanization" (10/7/20)
- "Sia suay (or xia suay): a Hokkien expression in Singapore English" (3/23/20)
[Thanks to Arthur Waldron]
Jim Breen said,
January 25, 2021 @ 7:47 pm
Penang is a very interesting place, and the southern Chinese presence, especially in Georgetown, is strong and fascinating. All strength to those trying to preserve Hokkien and other aspects of their culture.
Arthur Waldron said,
January 25, 2021 @ 8:27 pm
Victor and I are on the same page. To understand the reason that I see this as very important, read if you have not, Nationalism and Social Communication by Karl Deutsch MIT 1951. A great and illuminating classic. LKY late of Singapore learned Mandarin at the same age I did. How foolish he was to force simplified CCP on a rich organic SE Asian community having its own Sinitic culture. Tear down unique priceless nineteenth century streets. I first set foot there in 1972 when it was intact. Now without cultural logic. In the 1920s Hu Shih and others recognized the damage centralization and standardization did to China. The proof is today everywhere. Karl understands though he does not mention China. This issue is forming a huge wave off shore now. Wait till it breaks! My warmest good wishes, dear Comrādes. Arthur