[The following is a guest post by Douglas Adams.]

Key words: Eastern Central Asia; Tarim Basin; Dzungarian Basin; Bactria–Margiana Archaeological Complex (BMAC) Anatolian; Proto-Indo-European; “standard average Indo-European” (“SAIE”); Hittite; Iranian; Sogdian; Khotanese; Bactrian; Avestan; Saka; Indo-Aryan; Mitanni; Assyrian; Indo-Hittite; Fertile Crescent: Yamnaya; Sintashta; Andronovo; Afanasievo; Minusinsk Basin; Qäwrighul; genetics; Yanqi Basin; Ili Valley; Yuezhi; Xiongnu; Turfan Basin; stockbreeding; barley cultivation; millet; irrigation technology; donkey; camel; brick; arrow; irrigation technology; Russian; Kazakhstan; Indo-Iranian; Sanskrit; Massagetae

Below is a host of questions, implied questions, and questionable statements. I’m trying to get my head around the prehistoric interrelations of pre-Proto-Iranians and pre-Proto-Tocharians based on different “age-levels” of linguistic borrowing and match them with some plausible geographical / archaeological contexts. There are some conundrums here: (1) how did early borrowings from the Bactria–Margiana Archaeological Complex (BMAC) folks get so quickly, by so round about a way, into Tocharian, and (2) why does Tocharian B have an irrigation vocabulary so reminiscent of Central Iranian languages (Sogdian/Avestan; not Saka), borrowed (on phonological grounds) a thousand years (at least) after Tocharians were already knowledgeable about irrigation.

We start out with some “consensus dates”:

Yamnaya, between Dnieper and Ural

3300 – 2600 BC

Proto-(non-Anatolian-)Indo-European [“Restindoeuropäisch”]

Sintashta

2200 – 1800 BC

Proto-Indo-Iranians

Andronovo cultural complex

2000 – 900 BC

Proto-Indo-Aryans to the south (arriving on the edge of the Fertile Crescent [Mitanni] by 1400 BC)

Proto-Iranians to the north (arriving on the edge of the Fertile Crescent [Assyrian records] by 1100 BC)

Anatolians (i.e., Hittites particularly) first recorded in history in early years of second millennium BC (Assyrian commercial records of Assyrian trading colonies in eastern Anatolia). By 1600 BC we have the formation of the Hittite Empire. Consensus opinion that Proto-Anatolian separated from the rest of the Proto-Indo-European speech community about 3500 BC, a date that antedates the formation of the Yamnaya culture. Linguistically Anatolian shows more than enough “special features” (both retained archaisms and innovations) to support some form of the “Indo-Hittite” hypothesis.

Afanasievo, Minusinsk Basin in far-off Siberia

3300 – 2500 BC

Universally presumed to be a cultural sibling of some sort with the Yamnaya culture and universally presumed to speak a language related to that of the Yamnaya culture. The latter is a reasonable presumption, but it is a presumption: there is NO linguistic evidence one way or the other. It is particularly important to note that the dating makes whatever language spoken by the Afanasievo people not a descendant of the Proto-Indo-European of the Yamnaya people. If it was related at all, it was rather a sister of the Proto-Indo-European in the same way that Anatolian was a sister of the Proto-Indo-European rather than a descendant. Any descendant of the Afanasievo language, if Indo-European at all, would be as different from the “standard average Indo-European” (“SAIE”) languages descended from the Yamnaya language as Anatolian is different from “SAIE.” Since Tocharian is clearly “SAIE,” it can’t be a descendant of the Afanasievo language (again, presuming the latter was related to Proto-Indo-European at all).

So also, on genetic evidence, Hollard, Clémence; et al. (2018), "New genetic evidence of affinities and discontinuities between bronze age Siberian populations," Am J Phys Anthropol. 167 (1): 97–107, discount any relationship between the people of the Afanasievo culture and the later inhabitants of the Tarim Basin. They say, “[o]ur results support the hypothesis of a genetic link between Afanasievo and Yamnaya (in western Eurasia), as suggested by previous studies of other markers. However, we found no Y-chromosome lineage evidence of a possible Afanasievo migration to the Tarim Basin.”

The ancestors of the Tocharians (the “pre-Tocharians”), generally (though not universally) assumed to be the people of the Qäwrighul culture (2000 – 1500 BC), of the lower Tarim and Kongqi rivers, and their antecedents, who were growing grain in the Yanqi Basin by 2200 BC, entered the Tarim Basin from the northeast and not from the western portion of the Tarim Basin, which remained empty until the middle part of the first millennium BC when the Sakas entered the basin.

So the pre-Tocharians must have have come immediately from the northeast, ultimately from the (north-)west, but not from the Afanasievo culture area. So where exactly did they enter Xinjiang? It seems that there are three possibilities: (1) through the Ili valley, the same route the Yuezhi, arguably their descendants, later took going west when driven out of their earlier western Gansu homes by the Xiongnu in 176 BC; (2) through the ever-windy Dzungarian Gate,[1] the southwest entrance into the Dzungarian Basin (note the Andronovo-type settlement in Adunqiaolu in Wenquan County [exact dates?], Jia, P., Betts, A., Cong, D., Jia, X., & Dupuy, P. (2017). “Adunqiaolu: New evidence for the Andronovo in Xinjiang, China.” Antiquity, 91 (357), 621-639. doi:10.15184/aqy.2017.67); (3) through the passes from Kazakhstan into the northwest corner of the Dzungarian Basin. All three of these routes, if followed long enough, would lead to the Turfan Basin, and thence to the Yanqi and ultimately the Tarim Basins. All three of these entrance ways have their western portals in the steppes of eastern Kazakhstan.

At the latest, the pre-Tocharians would have had to have left Kazakhstan in the last few centuries of the third millennium BC, at a time roughly contemporary with the early part of the Sintashta culture.

Both linguistics and archaeology say these pre-Tocharians were primarily stockbreeders, but they also practiced some cereal agriculture, witnessed by the Proto-Indo-European origins of yap ‘barley’ (< *yebhom, by manner dissimilation from *yewom), proksa [pl. (tant.?)] ‘grain’ (cf. Slavic, e.g., Russian próso ‘millet’ [more, Adams, 2013:454]), tāno ‘grain’ (< *dhoh 3 nah 2 -), and the Tocharian A word for ‘plow,’ āre (< *h 2 ar-).

Eastern Kazakhstan, indeed all of Kazakhstan, would seem to be archaeologically a terra incognita in the third millennium BC, i. e., before the rise of the Andronovo cultural complex.

Either rudimentary irrigation agriculture had reached eastern Kazakhstan from the BMAC by the middle of the third millennium BC and was carried thence to inner Xinjiang, or it was invented de novo by the late third millennium inhabitants of the Turfan and Yanqi Basins.

Earliest linguistic position localizable was near Proto-Indo-Iranian (Sintashta), from whence it borrowed kercapo ‘donkey’ (compare Sanskrit gardabhá- ‘donkey’ < pre-Indo-Iranian *gordebhó-) before the falling together of PIE *e, *a, and *o into *a in Proto-Indo-Iranian (ca. 2500 BC?).

Later, but still early (ca. 1500 BC?), when pre-Tocharians are in the eastern Tarim Basin (as the Qäwrighul culture?), there are exclusively Iranian loanwords (i.e., not Indo-Aryan), but showing presumed BMAC influence (iścem ‘tile/brick’ [< BMAC?], wastre ‘camel’ {< BMAC?], etswe ‘donkey,’ tsain ‘arrow’). Is the vector here the nomadic Iranians of the Ili valley, one of whose cemeteries was recently discovered? In the preservation of Proto-Iranian *ts/dz as affricates, this variety of early Iranian is more archaic than any other known variety. That may be simply a matter of its age. In the preservation of the cluster *-tsw-, however, it appears to be the ancestor of no surviving variety of Iranian. The variety of Iranian spoken by the Massagetae?

Still later (ca. 1000 BC?) is the irrigation technology vocabulary shown by Tocharian B (murye, newiya). Are these words from the in-coming Saka in the first half of the last millennium BC? Tocharians (future Tocharian B’s) moving up the Tarim meet Iranians near Tumshuq and borrow Iranian irrigation terminology? [This is the big conundrum. Why did Tocharian B need new irrigation technology? Why was it borrowed from a central Iranian variety like Sogdian, rather than from Saka?]

And finally (500 BC – 500 AD) are borrowings during the “Silk Road Era” from “co-territorial” Khotanese, Sogdian, and Bactrian.

[1] “The Dzungarian Gate has been noted in modern history as the most convenient pass for horseback riders between the western Eurasian steppe and lands further east, and for its fierce and almost constant winds. The area has also become known for its gold deposits and for producing prodigious numbers of dinosaur fossils, especially Protoceratops. Given that Herodotus relates a story of a traveler to the East who visited a land where griffins guard gold and east of which live the Hyperboreans, modern scholars have theorized that the Dzungarian Gate may be the real-world location of the home of Boreas, the North Wind of Greek Legend” (Wikipedia, s.v. Dzungarian Gate, accessed July 4th, 2020). Did the Hyperboreans speak Tocharian?

