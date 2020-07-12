« previous post | next post »

Screen shot from this video (at 0:34) about an express delivery service in Kashgar, Xinjiang, China:

Kashgar, at the far western end of the huge Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (one sixth of the whole of the PRC) was celebrated as being the center of traditional Uyghur (Turkic) culture in Eastern Central Asia (ECA). It had numerous old buildings, including beautiful wooden residences, that were the pride of the architectural heritage of ECA. About ten years ago, the CCP government embarked on a full-scale plan to turn Kashgar into the "Shenzhen of the west", and tore down (chāi 拆 ["demolished"]) nearly all of the Old City. In its place, we now have another Chinese city in the middle of Asia.

The pentalingual street signs pictured in the above screenshot tell who are the most frequent visitors to and denizens of the city. The relative sizes of the different scripts also give a good idea of the government's opinion about which of the five languages represented are more or less important.

A similar Sinicization of the city has taken place with the transformation of its name from "Kashgar" to "Kashi":

The modern Chinese name is 喀什 (Kāshí), a shortened form of the longer and less-frequently used 喀什噶尔 (Kāshígá'ěr; Uyghur: قەشقەر‎). Ptolemy (AD 90-168), in his Geography, Chapter 15.3A, refers to Kashgar as “Kasi”. Its western and probably indigenous name is the Kāš ("rock"), to which the East Iranian -γar ("mountain") and Middle Persian gar/ġar, from Old Persian/Pahlavi girīwa ("hill; ridge (of a mountain)") was attached. Alternative historical Romanizations for "Kashgar" include Cascar and Cashgar.

[The Wikipedia note on the name, from which the above paragraph is taken, has two additional paragraphs which, as indicated by the editors, are less reliable.]

Incidentally, I was almost ready to make this post with the title "Quadrilingual street signs in Kashgar" when I realized that, not only are there Uyghur, Chinese, English, and Russian on the signs, there is also Japanese hidden away at the bottom right of each one.

I have been to Kashgar many times, beginning in the early 80s, but am in no hurry to go back again.

