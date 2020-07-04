Better said in Cantonese

A banner carried in the streets of Hong Kong on July 1:

Artist

The banner reads:

ngo5 dei2 zan1 hai6 hou2 nan2 zung1 ji3 Hoeng1 gong2
 
我哋真係好撚鍾意香港

Chris Fraser observes:

It's a distinctive use of Canto profanity to express affection or sincerity. It translates to English quite well: "We really fuckin' love Hong Kong."

These are heart-breaking days, but our young people will never give up.

The artist who painted the picture remarks:
 
jau5 di1 je5 zau6 hai6 jiu3 jung6 Gwong2 dung1 waa6 gong2 sin1 dak1
 
有啲嘢就係要用廣東話講先得
 
yǒu de shì jiù xūyào yòng Guǎngdōnghuà shuō cái kěyǐ

有的事就需要用廣東話說才可以

"Some things you just have to use Cantonese to say."

 



1 Comment »

  1. Mark Metcalf said,

    July 4, 2020 @ 9:31 am

    Undoubtedly nothing to do with this posting, but when I read the
    "We really f***ing love Hong Kong!" it brought to mind a fairly common saying in the USN during the 1970s – "I love the f***ing Navy because the Navy loves f***ing me!"
    Obviously a different, yet similarly creative, use of the well-worn obscenity.

