A banner carried in the streets of Hong Kong on July 1:

Today, the Hong Kong protesters carried a banner in the march, which says #WeReallyFuckingLoveHK.

Even though #HongKong is dead after the passing of #NationalSecurityLaw, we still love our city dearly and will not give up fighting.

The banner reads:

ngo5 dei2 zan1 hai6 hou2 nan2 zung1 ji3 Hoeng1 gong2

我哋真係好撚鍾意香港

Chris Fraser observes:

It's a distinctive use of Canto profanity to express affection or sincerity. It translates to English quite well: "We really fuckin' love Hong Kong."

These are heart-breaking days, but our young people will never give up.

The artist who painted the picture remarks:

jau5 di1 je5 zau6 hai6 jiu3 jung6 Gwong2 dung1 waa6 gong2 sin1 dak1

有啲嘢就係要用廣東話講先得

yǒu de shì jiù xūyào yòng Guǎngdōnghuà shuō cái kěyǐ

有的事就需要用廣東話說才可以

"Some things you just have to use Cantonese to say."

