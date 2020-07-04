Better said in Cantonese
A banner carried in the streets of Hong Kong on July 1:
Today, the Hong Kong protesters carried a banner in the march, which says #WeReallyFuckingLoveHK.— Citizens' Press Conference (@CitizensPC) July 1, 2020
Even though #HongKong is dead after the passing of #NationalSecurityLaw, we still love our city dearly and will not give up fighting.
(Pictures from online and yellow_illugulu on IG) pic.twitter.com/AuSPQPNtYF
The banner reads:
Chris Fraser observes:
It's a distinctive use of Canto profanity to express affection or sincerity. It translates to English quite well: "We really fuckin' love Hong Kong."
These are heart-breaking days, but our young people will never give up.
有的事就需要用廣東話說才可以
"Some things you just have to use Cantonese to say."
Mark Metcalf said,
July 4, 2020 @ 9:31 am
Undoubtedly nothing to do with this posting, but when I read the
"We really f***ing love Hong Kong!" it brought to mind a fairly common saying in the USN during the 1970s – "I love the f***ing Navy because the Navy loves f***ing me!"
Obviously a different, yet similarly creative, use of the well-worn obscenity.