Here's the official video of their viral hit, "Wolf Totem":

First things first: hu means "human" (they call their music "hunnu rock"). Parenthetically, I wonder whether there is any possible connection between Mongolian "хүн" (khün) and English "human".

From Late Middle English humayne, humain, from Middle French humain, from Latin hūmānus m ("of or belonging to a man, human, humane", adjective), from homo ("man, human"). (Wiktionary)

mid-15c., humain, humaigne, "human," from Old French humain, umain (adj.) "of or belonging to man" (12c.), from Latin humanus "of man, human," also "humane, philanthropic, kind, gentle, polite; learned, refined, civilized." This is in part from PIE *(dh)ghomon-, literally "earthling, earthly being," as opposed to the gods (from root *dhghem- "earth"), but there is no settled explanation of the sound changes involved. Compare Hebrew adam "man," from adamah "ground." Cognate with Old Lithuanian žmuo (accusative žmuni) "man, male person." (Etymonline)

Musically, I'm taken by their use of Mongolian throat singing and their instrumentation featuring the morin khuur (морин хуур). Since the name means "horse[head] fiddle", it calls to mind the centrality of the horse for Mongolian culture and all that it implies (see under "Readings" below).

The cinematography of their music videos is captivating, nay breathtaking.

A historical sketch of the rapid rise of The Hu:

The Hu (stylized as The HU) is a Mongolian rock band formed in 2016….

Two videos on YouTube released in the fall of 2018, "Yuve Yuve Yu" and "Wolf Totem", had garnered over 25 million views by October 2019. On 11 April 2019, "Wolf Totem" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, making The Hu the first Mongolian musical act to top a Billboard chart. In addition, "Yuve Yuve Yu" reached No. 7 on the same chart while "Wolf Totem" debuted at No. 22 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart.

On 17 May 2019, The Hu met Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, who congratulated the band for their accomplishments in promoting the country.

On 6 June 2019, the band released the lyric video for their third single "Shoog Shoog". In June and July 2019, they performed twenty-three concerts in twelve European countries. The band released the music video for their fourth single "The Great Chinggis Khaan" on 23 August 2019.

The Hu released its first album on 13 September 2019. The album's title is The Gereg, which is the term used for a diplomatic passport from the time of Genghis Khan. The Gereg was internationally released under Eleven Seven Records. The band will embark on their first North American tour from September 2019 through December 2019.[12] On October 4, the band released a new version of "Yuve Yuve Yu", featuring new vocals by Danny Case of From Ashes to New. In November, their song "Black Thunder" was featured in the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. On December 13, the band released a remix of "Wolf Totem", featuring Papa Roach lead vocalist Jacoby Shaddix.

On 27 November 2019, The Hu were awarded the highest state award for Mongolia, the Order of Genghis Khan, for promoting Mongolian culture around the world.

The Hu continue their meteoric rise, now attracting even the attention of political scientists:

"Why Does China Have 1.4 Billion People and No Good Bands? Mongolia rocks out while its giant neighbor slumbers." By Lauren Teixeira, Foreign Policy (

Can't help but think of Genghis Khan*.

*Historians of the Mongol empire generally prefer the spelling Chinggis Khaan, which more closely approximates the name in Mongolian, Чингис хаан [t͡ʃʰiŋɡɪs xaːŋ] (). The English spelling of his name came originally from Italian, hence the pronunciation , which is similar to the Italian pronunciation; the second G has a following H to produce the sound [], as in spaghetti. But because G before E in English is ambiguous (cf. get vs. gel), this leads to the common pronunciation of , with both Gs producing the sound , which has led to the alternate spelling Jenghis Khan to try to prevent this.

The Middle Mongol pronunciation was IPA: [ˈt͡ɕʰiŋːɡɪs ˈkaχaːn] or IPA: [ˈt͡ʃʰiŋːɡɪs ˈqaχaːn].

Pride of the past, power of the present, fountain of the future.

Selected readings

