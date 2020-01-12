« previous post |

Julie Satow, "She Was a Star of New York Real Estate, but Her Life Story Was a Lie", NYT 1/10/2019:

Wrapped in furs, dripping with diamonds and with her blond hair perfectly coifed, Faith Hope Consolo cut a glamorous figure in the flashy, late 20th-century world of New York City real estate.

Ms. Consolo was born into the business, benefiting from her father's legacy as a real estate executive. Emboldened professionally by her mother, a child psychiatrist, Ms. Consolo parlayed her privileged Connecticut upbringing, which included a stint at Miss Porter's School for Girls and a degree from Parsons Paris, into a bold career, socializing and cutting deals with the moneyed classes she knew so well.

In late 2018, Ms. Consolo died unexpectedly of a heart attack at age 73. As someone who had covered her for years, I wrote her obituary, which included some of the details above, confirming her place in this rarefied world.

But those details, I soon discovered, were lies.

In fact, it appears that her mother actually was a hairdresser, her father was a career criminal who met her mother while he was on the run after escaping from prison, and she was raised in Brooklyn.

What's (socio-)linguistically interesting about this story is how a socially savvy New York Times reporter could have talked with Ms. Consolo and believed that she was raised in Westport Connecticut rather than Brooklyn, and educated at Miss Porter's School rather than St. Brendan's:

Commenters on the NYT story had the same opinion, e.g. Ira Kravitz:

Anyone who ever met Faith or heard her speak would know in a heartbeat that she did not grow up in Connecticut or go to Miss Porter's school; her Brooklyn accent was unmistakably local. And strong.

It makes sense that no Henry Higgins accent-transformation process was needed in the context of the NYC real estate business. But it's still odd that journalists accepted her self-reported biography without wondering about her speech.

