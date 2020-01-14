« previous post |

As we have seen over and over again, banning, blocking, and censorship of the internet make it almost impossible for Chinese citizens to openly discuss anything that is slightly sensitive on the political scale (see "Selected readings" below). But netizens are highly resourceful, and they have continuously been able to think of creative ways to comment on current affairs through punning and other linguistic maneuvers.

"Chinese netizens declare 'Vegetable English' defeats 'Korea Fish' in Taiwan election: Chinese netizens mock censors by describing Taiwanese presidential candidates as 'Vegetable English,' 'Korea Fish'"

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer (1/12/20)

"What?" you say. "How does this work?"

Well, the Taiwanese president's surname is Cài 蔡 (Wade-Giles Ts'ai, her own spelling is Tsai), which is an exact Mandarin homophone with Cài 菜 ("vegetables", etc.), and her given name is Yīngwén 英文 ("English", though character by character it means "outstanding; heroic", etc. and "written language; text; civil; refined; cultured"; her own spelling is Ing-wen). Thus, in PRC netspeak, she became Cài Yīngwén 菜英文 ("Vegetable English").

Here are transcriptions of her full name (蔡英文) in various relevant languages:

MSM (Modern Standard Mandarin)

Hakka

Romanization Tshai Yîn-vun

Yue: Cantonese

Yale Romanization Choi Yīng-màhn Jyutping Coi3 Jing1man4

Southern Min

Hokkien POJ Chhòa Eng-bûn Tâi-lô Tshuà Ing-bûn

She is … the first president to be of both Hakka and aboriginal descent (a quarter Paiwan from her grandmother), the first unmarried president, the first to have never held an elected executive post before presidency and the first to be popularly elected without having previously served as the Mayor of Taipei (Lee Teng-hui, Chen Shui-bian, and Ma Ying-jeou all served as the Mayor of Taipei).

…

Her given name, Ing-wen (英文), was chosen by genealogical naming practices*. While these suggested the spelling 瀛文, her father considered the character 瀛** too obscure, replacing it with the character 英. The resulting name 英文 could be translated as "heroic literature" or "English language".

*VHM: It was traditionally very common for all the members of a single generation, including cousins, to share the same generational name. For example, in my wife's family, all the brothers and sisters had "lì 立" ("stand; set up; erect; establish") as the first syllable of their given name.

**VHM: Yíng 瀛 ("sea; ocean"), 19 strokes, frequency #3890

Tsai Ing-wen is a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The full name of her Kuomintang (KMT) opponent is Han Kuo-yu 韓國瑜 (Pinyin: Hán Guóyú; Wade–Giles: Han² Kuo²-yü²). Since PRC citizens were not supposed to be talking about the Taiwanese non-election at all, they resorted to another subterfuge to refer to Han. Namely, they combined his surname with the first character of his given name, which yields Hánguó 韓國, i.e., "Korea". This leaves the second character of his given name, yú 瑜 ("flawless gem or jewel"), which they reinterpreted as the homophone yú 魚 ("fish"), yielding Hánguó yú 韓國魚 ("Korea fish").

Neat, eh?

[h.t. Bryan Van Norden]

