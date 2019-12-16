« previous post | next post »

Fuchsia Dunlop has a real talent for finding these things (cf. "Explosion Cheese Durian Pie" [9/23/19]):

Baidu Fanyi is the source of the translation above, but it also gives a somewhat better definition / interpretation: "Pig's intestines with hot sauce". The first part of the name of this dish, chángwàng 肠旺, does mean "pig's intestines", but the second part actually means "blood" — as an artsy euphemism. The name of the dish originally explicitly mentioned xuè 血 ("blood"), but the celebrated artist, Zhāng Dàqiān 張大千 (1899-1983), thought that designation (though accurate) insufficiently elegant, so he proposed to substitute wàng 旺 ("prosper[ous]; flourish[ing]; vigorous") for it, on the grounds that the color "red" symbolized "prosperity".

I discussed the philological and culinary background of all this in great detail here:

"'Boiled Blood Curd' and 'Semi-rotted Vegetables Cake'" (9/17/18)

See also here (in Chinese).

