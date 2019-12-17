« previous post | next post »

Apollo Wu, who was a long-term translator at United Nations headquarters, sent me the following note:

Dear Victor,

I wish to acquire a language tool for two way conversions between Pinyin and Hanzi texts. Do you know if any do exist? I sometimes write Pinyin texts and want to convert them to characters for some Chinese readers who are not familiar with Pinyin.

Best!

Apollo

Here's how I replied to Apollo:

Dear Apollo,

I don't know of any such tools, nor would I expect that there would be any such tools at this stage in the development of Pinyin as a functional orthography. Indeed, I doubt that there ever will be such a reliable tool for conversion back and forth between Hanzi and Pinyin texts. Here are some reasons why:

1. The conventions for representation of tones (or not) are not fixed.

2. Although we do have official rules for Pinyin orthography, they are not all-inclusive / comprehensive, nor are they agreed upon by all who write in Pinyin, and they are still in flux. As a matter of fact, even for a language like English which has been written with an alphabet for hundreds of years, there are still plenty of areas for disagreement concerning word separation, hyphenation, and so forth.

3. Although it is gradually growing, a community of individuals who regularly write in Pinyin for a variety of purposes barely exists. Writing in Pinyin is still basically an ad hoc enterprise. So there are as yet no widely agreed upon conventions for writing Pinyin texts that are shared by a sizable group of people who are committed to them.

4. Above all, you'd need yī duì yī 一对一 ("one-to-one") conversion capability between Hanzi and Pinyin, and that is something I don't think we can ever expect. I have discussed this with you and others many times. Fundamentally, there are too many homophones for all the tens of thousands of morphosyllabic Sinographs out there. There is no way in heaven or hell that we could devise enough special spellings to account for all the proper nouns in contemporary Mandarin, not to mention all the special usages that seep into Mandarin from the topolects, much less the vast number of rare occurrences of characters in historical texts that are still occasionally cited today. It would just be an absolutely unworkable nightmare to try to devise special spellings for all such low frequency Sinographs. On the other hand, necessity will require that, as with "Shanxi" and "Shaanxi", very high frequency homophones be provided with distinctive forms in Pinyin (cf. "night" and "knight" in English), but the number of such special spellings will be strictly limited and be governed by pragmatics.

5. Eventually, if Pinyin does become widely used as the preferred medium for writing Mandarin among certain groups, the texts produced in it will be very different from texts produced in Sinographs. With Sinographic texts, you can expect a considerable amount of visual-semantic input from the script itself, whereas with Pinyin texts, the author must pay much greater attention to oral intelligibility. People will be able to write beautiful prose and exquisite poetry in Pinyin, but they will have to be conscious of writing in a style that will be phonetically apprehensible, They would definitely fail as effective authors of Pinyin texts if they consciously or unconsciously rely on the visual-semantic capabilities of the Sinographic script.

6. Once Pinyin does become established as a viable alternative for the writing of Mandarin texts, then it's conceivable that software will become available for the translation of Pinyin texts to character texts, and vice versa, but that's quite a ways in the future. And I stress that this will be translation, not conversion.

In closing, I'm glad to hear that you still — after several decades of supporting Pinyin — find it useful for direct communication with colleagues who are familiar with it. I believe this is one powerful, viable avenue for the enlargement of Pinyin as a functional orthography in what I have long referred to as part of an emerging digraphia. It is happening before our very eyes, and you have played a key role in promoting Pinyin for a variety of purposes during the nearly half a century since I have known you.

best wishes,

Victor

I asked several colleagues if they basically agree with what I have written and whether they had anything to add to or to modify it.

I have devoted so much attention to this now because it is something that Apollo keeps bringing up. I do have serious misgivings about the possibility of automatic, one-to-one conversion between Pinyin and characters.

David Moser wrote back as follows:

I basically agree with what you say, but I think you are too pessimistic about a tool that will convert Pinyin to characters. And I don't fully agree with your point no. 6 that the result, if the attempt succeeds, would amount to translation rather than conversion. Let me explain. I use all the speech-to-text apps, and while there is still a homophone problem in English (not as bad as Chinese), and occasionally my spoken "to" or "won" or "Moor" etc. get rendered as "two", or "one" or "more", the programs are improving in accuracy by leaps and bounds, mostly because of the vast amounts of "big data" out there now, which can statistically predict which of the homonym pair is more likely, given the lexical context. Now, part of the reason Google, Baidu, or WeChat fail to render accurate text strings for the spoken input is because the spoken input is flawed. For example, often when I say "Peking University" the program renders it as "picking university", but that's because I lazily didn't exaggerate the "ee" sound, and when I try again, stressing the "PEEking" syllable, it gets it right. The difference here is that there is no phonetic ambiguity with Pinyin input. So I think you can see that this is more than a mere analogy. I always use speech-to-text also for my WeChat messages in Chinese. And the accuracy rate of the conversion is already astoundingly good, and getting better every month. These StoT programs are already pretty darn good, even with slurring, rapid articulation, mistakes and different accents. And ask yourself: How is speech-to-text in Chinese fundamentally any different from Pinyin-to-text? If everyone were using Pinyin all the time in texts, short messages and emails, then the predictive text algorithms would start getting better and better, and in a decade or so, the apps could produce Pinyin-to-Hanzi transformations with more than 95% accuracy, just as is the case with English. We're definitely not there yet, but I think if there were billions of sentences in Pinyin being typed in to apps every day on the planet, the Googles and Baidus and WeChats would get better at converting the scripts, even with all the dialect and pronunciation messiness. And although there would always be a higher level of semantic ambiguity in Pinyin texts than Hanzi texts, the result would not be translation exactly, any more than current Hanzi speech-to-text is translation.

In a sense, we already have Pinyin-to-Hanzi conversion. It's called the Hanzi speech-to-text function.

I understand what David is saying. Indeed, I can partially corroborate it by an experience I had last night on the commuter train heading back home in the evening.

There aren't many people on the train at that hour, so I get to know who the regular riders are. I don't talk to many of them, but I cannot help but observe their habits and activities. One Chinese woman who accompanies her husband (who falls asleep immediately when he gets on the train), spends the whole ride reading her equivalent of Face Book and interacting with friends on WeChat. For years she always did her chats with Pinyin plus occasional fingertip writing on the glass pad of her phone. Sometimes she would get frustrated when she couldn't get the desired character to come up (cf. my description of a professor from Taiwan flailing away at her glass plate in Prague several years ago: "Swype and Voice Recognition for mobile device inputting" [1/22/14]).

Last night, however, I saw the woman on the train talking to her phone. She talked softly, and the phone responded accurately most of the time (even though competing with the din of the wheels on the tracks and other noises on the train). I could see the microphone reception bar in the middle of the glass panel on her phone jumping up and down as she spoke, and the little balloons full of short texts with what she was saying — interspersed green and white — popping up at a fairly good pace. From time to time, she would have to repeat or reword what she was saying to get it to come out right, but overall it kept her going and happy for half an hour.

Now here's the nub and the rub: what she was saying was all very simple, mundane stuff, and I doubt that the total number of characters she called up amounted to more than a few hundred — just daily conversation. Of course, this is all very impressive, and I am in awe of what StoT programs have already achieved. But will they ever be able to express our deepest thoughts and feelings? Will they be able to cope with highly technical prose or historical records? Poetry and fiction? And here when I say StoT programs I mean StoHanzi, which I believe is much, much harder than going from phonetic S to phonetic T in English or Spanish, etc.

Anyway, all of this will work itself out in due course. It's exciting to watch it happening, especially since many of the things involving Romanized text that I predicted more than half a century ago are already becoming a reality.

