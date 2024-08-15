« previous post |

Sino-Platonic Papers is pleased to announce the publication of its three-hundred-and-fifty-second issue: "Dramatic Transformations of Sinography in East Asia and the World" (pdf) (August, 2024).

Foreword

The three papers in this collection were written for my “Language, Script, and Society in China” course during the fall semester of 2023. All three of them are concerned with radical changes made to Sinographic script during its adjustment to modernity.

Aleena Parenti shows how, during medieval times, Vietnamese acquired a written form known as chữ Nôm (lit., “writing of the south”) under the impact of the Chinese script, which in turn yielded to romanization brought by the French colonialists during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. That resulted in the current Vietnamese alphabet known as chữ Quốc ngữ (“writing of the National Language”).

Zhaofei Chen’s paper reveals the tremendous impact of the vernacularizing influence of Western missionaries during the late imperial period of Chinese history (from the seventeenth to the twentieth centuries). Through translation, romanization, and their own writings, the missionaries contributed massively to the eventual demise of Literary Sinitic / Classical Chinese as the official written language, at the hands of Modern Standard Mandarin.

Yifei Yang explores how the Japanese development of emoji 絵文字 (lit., “picture writing”) has escaped the confines of any particular language and, as pictograms, logograms, ideograms, and smileys, can be adopted into the writing of any language. Emojis are widespread on social media, are especially favored by young people, and are by no means limited to East Asia. !

Taken all together, these three papers presage tumultuous developments in the further evolution of Sinography during the rest of this century and beyond.

